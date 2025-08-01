Class Action Lawsuit Against The NCAA On Behalf Of Division I Volunteer Coaches

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being released by A.B. Data, Ltd., the Notice Administrator for the Ray v. NCAA class action lawsuit.

Legal Notice

Did You Work as a Volunteer Coach in an NCAA Division I Athletics Program in a Sport Other Than Baseball Between March 17, 2019 and June 30, 2023?

You Could Be Part of a Class Action Lawsuit.

Records show you could be affected by a class action lawsuit against the National Collegiate Athletic Association ("NCAA"). The Court decided that this lawsuit should be a class action on behalf of a "Class," or group of people, that could include you. The Court has not decided who is right. There is no money available now and no guarantee there will be.

What is this case about?

The lawsuit claims that certain NCAA rules that prohibited schools from paying wages, salaries, or benefits to Division I athletics coaches in sports other than baseball who were designated as "volunteer coaches" were anticompetitive.

NCAA denies these claims and that it did anything wrong. The lawyers for the Class will have to prove their claims in Court.

Are you included?

You may be included in the lawsuit if you worked as a "volunteer coach" for any NCAA Division I sports program other than baseball, any time between March 17, 2019 to June 30, 2023.

Who represents the Class?

The Court has appointed a group of attorneys to represent the Class as "Co-Lead Counsel." You don't have to pay Co-lead Counsel or anyone else to participate. Instead, if Co-Lead Counsel get money or benefits for the Class, they will ask the Court for attorneys' fees and costs. Any fees and costs would be deducted from any money obtained or paid separately by the NCAA. You may hire your own lawyer to appear in Court for you, but if you do, you have to pay that lawyer.

What are your options?

To stay in the Class, you do not have to do anything. If money or benefits are obtained, you will be notified about how to ask for a share. If you want to keep your rights to sue the NCAA on your own about the claims in this lawsuit, you need to exclude yourself. If you exclude yourself, you cannot get money or benefits from this lawsuit if any are awarded. You can find out how to exclude yourself at the website or by calling the toll-free number. The deadline to exclude yourself is October 1, 2025.

For more information: 877-390-3148

SOURCE A.B. Data, Ltd.

