Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Scottsdale, Arizona

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, announced its newest luxury home community, Toll Brothers at Storyrock is coming soon to Scottsdale, Arizona. This exclusive gated neighborhood within the esteemed Storyrock master plan will offer single-level home designs on expansive home sites with stunning mountain views. Sales are expected to begin in fall 2025.

Sculpted into the serene Sonoran Desert and surrounded by the majestic McDowell Mountains, Toll Brothers at Storyrock will feature two collections of sophisticated single-family home designs ranging from 3,665 to over 5,000 square feet. Home shoppers will enjoy an array of luxury personalization options including private casitas, cabana suites, up to eight-car garages, and more. The community will showcase award-winning contemporary, desert contemporary, modern ranch, and Spanish architecture. Homes are anticipated to be priced from $2 million.









“Our new Toll Brothers at Storyrock community will offer residents the exclusive opportunity to build a new construction home in the final phase of one of Scottsdale's most desirable master-planned communities,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona.“With large home sites, unique architectural designs, unrivaled personalization options, and unparalleled views, this community is the epitome of luxury living in Scottsdale.”

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The Canyon Collection at Toll Brothers at Storyrock will offer single-level home designs ranging from 3,665 to 4,108 square feet with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 3.5 to 4.5 baths, and 3-car garages. The Overlook Collection will feature homes ranging from 4,121 to over 5,035 square feet, with 3 to 7 bedrooms, 3.5 to 7.5 baths, and garages for up to eight cars. Each collection will provide residents with sweeping views of the Four Peaks and McDowell Mountains and graceful architecture that complements the serene desert setting.

Residents of Toll Brothers at Storyrock will have convenient access to world-class shopping, dining, entertainment, and outdoor recreation. The community is ideally located near top-rated golf courses and vibrant cultural destinations.

Toll Brothers at Storyrock will be located at 12835 East Black Rock Road in Scottsdale. For more information and to join the interest list for Toll Brothers at Storyrock, call (844) 836-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/Arizona .









About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc. , a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)