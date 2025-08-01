NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA CELEBRATING Dogust 1St® - THE OFFICIAL BIRTHDAY OF ALL RESCUE DOGS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since the actual birthdates of most rescued dogs aren't known, in 2008 Animal League America created the DOGust 1holiday to celebrate all rescues (those already adopted and those still waiting for their forever homes.) This day was designated in honor of all these incredible "Mutt-i-grees" as a thank you for the profoundly positive impact they have on our lives. Today thousands of shelters, rescue groups, influencers, organizations, and animal lovers nationwide and globally celebrate DOGust 1. With events featuring adoption specials, birthday themed activities, and local media opportunities, the hope is that even more rescue dogs will find loving, responsible homes.

This year, DOGust 1st is sponsored by Fetch Pet Insurance who has been a long-time supporter of Animal League America's no-kill mission. They are hosting DOGust 1st activations at select shelter partners across the U.S. with promotions and the opportunity to sign up for Fetch Pet Insurance.

Animal League America believes pet insurance is an important component of responsible pet ownership and helps families should unexpected and potentially expensive medical situations for their pets occur. Fetch is the official pet insurance offered to adopters through North Shore Animal League America, with Fetch representatives on site during the adoption process.

"We are proud and gratified to see how DOGust 1st resonates with our shelter partners and animal lovers across the country and around the world," said Joanne Yohannan, Senior Vice President, Operations, North Shore Animal League America. "The fun and engaging activities being held to celebrate DOGust 1st further shine a light on the importance of rescue and adoption."

To find a participating DOGust 1st shelter partner, visit

For photos and videos of dogs celebrating and related assets for DOGust 1st, visit:

2025 DOGust 1st ASSETS for MEDIA

Photo & Video Credit: Courtesy of North Shore Animal League America

MEDIA CONTACT:

KATHLEEN LYNN

Senior Director of Communications

Cell: (516) 528-7878

Email: [email protected]

About NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA®

Over the past 80 years since its founding, North Shore Animal League America has saved more than 1.2 million lives. As the world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, we understand that a rescue isn't complete until each animal is placed into a loving home. Our innovative programs provide education to reduce animal cruelty and advance standards in animal welfare. We reach across the country to rescue animals from overcrowded shelters, unwanted litters, commercial breeding facilities, natural disasters and other emergencies and find them permanent, loving homes.

SOURCE North Shore Animal League America