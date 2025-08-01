Marine Sensors Market Size To Surpass USD 2.11 Billion By 2032, At 6.73% CAGR Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marine Sensors Market growth is driven by AUV/USV adoption, offshore energy & defense use, real-time AI/IoT analytics, and strict marine safety & environmental regulations. Austin, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marine Sensors Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider Report,“The Marine Sensors Market Size was valued at USD 1.26 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.11 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.73% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.” Rising Demand for Marine Sensors Amid Naval Modernization and Maritime Security Needs The growth of the sea sensors industry could be attributable to the rising requirement for improved ocean observation, military and defense, and smart ship. The evolution of technology like Artificial intelligence-assisted sensing, IoT connectivity, advanced underwater acoustic communication systems has increased sensor accuracy and usefulness. This is also supported by the increase in marine exploration and the harvesting of deep-water resources. Both the military and commercial maritime sectors are being driven toward the development of advanced sensor technologies due to the need for greater environmental sustainability and more stringent maritime security requirements. With increased defense budgets, persistent geopolitical tensions, and the accelerating recognition of the strategic significance of marine sensor systems to ensure heightened situational awareness and threat detection and operational efficiency, countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America are extensively investing into naval modernization programs. Get a Sample Report of Marine Sensors Market @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Thales Group

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

General Dynamics Mission Systems

Fugro N.V. SAAB AB Marine Sensors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.26 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.11 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.73% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Platform (Military and Defense, Commercial)

. By Application (Intelligence & Reconnaissance, Communication & Navigation, Electronic Warfare, Target Recognition, Surveillance & Monitoring, Others)

. By Type (Acoustic Sensors, Magnetic Sensors, Sonars, Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Flow and Level Sensors, Others)

. By Connectivity (Wired, Wireless)

Purchase Single User PDF of Marine Sensors Market Report (20% Discount) @

Marine Sensors Market Segmentation Insights by Platform, Application, Type, and Connectivity

By Platform

The Military and Defense segment held the largest revenue share in the marine sensors market in 2024, accounting for 61.10%, and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.5%, during the forecast period due to naval modernization programs, increased maritime security threats, and increasing investments in surveillance and anti-submarine technologies in several nations worldwide.

The highest revenue-based CAGR of 7.68% from 2025 to 2032 is anticipated for the Commercial segment, which is primarily driven by growth in offshore oil exploration, smart ports and automation in commercial shipping, where companies like Teledyne Marine; is providing the needed sensor solutions tailored to meet specific requirements.

By Application

Surveillance & Monitoring accounted for the largest share of the Marine Sensors Market at 32.28% in 2024, driven by the need for real-time situational awareness in naval and coastal security. Companies like Raytheon Technologies have led with integrated sensor systems for perimeter and submarine surveillance.

Communication & Navigation is set to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.92% from 2025 to 2032, fueled by advancements in GPS, sonar, and wireless systems, with firms like Kongsberg innovating in autonomous navigation and data transmission.

By Type

Flow and Level Sensors led the market with a 30.01% revenue share in 2024, driven by their essential role in ballast water monitoring, fuel management, and fluid level control, with companies like Endress+Hauser offering durable solutions for harsh marine conditions.

Acoustic Sensors are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.45% from 2025 to 2032, supported by rising AUV deployments, sonar applications, and innovations from firms like Sonardyne in underwater mapping and communication.

By Connectivity

The Wired segment accounted for the largest market share of 60.41% in 2024, as it offers durability, high-speed data transmission, and secure connectivity in challenging marine environments. For static installations with horsepower or data needs, there exist more powerful wired systems from Honeywell and others.

The Wireless segment is anticipated to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.51% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032, as advancements in wireless communication and internet of things (IoT)-based monitoring drive growth in mobile and autonomous marine platforms by innovators such as Sea-Bird Scientific.

Do y ou h ave a ny s pecific q ueries o r n eed a ny c ustomiz ed r esearch on Marine Sensors Market ? Submit your inquiry here @

Regional Trends Shaping the Global Marine Sensors Market

Asia Pacific dominated the global marine sensors market in 2024, capturing 36.52% of revenue share, owing to highly developed shipbuilding industry and escalated maritime trade & defense spend in China, Japan & South Korea. Aggressive naval expansion and investment in the marine technologies have made China the dominant power in the region.

It is predicted that North America will exhibit the highest (from 2025–2032) CAGR of 8.22%. due to naval modernization, autonomous maritime systems, and environmental monitoring. With its well-established marine traditions, Europe is still a mature market, but this is where Germany shines with precision navigation, offshore energy, and sensor innovation. UAE investments in smart ports and defense drive the Middle East & Africa, while Brazil spearheads Latin America through offshore oil exploration and naval expansion.

Recent Developments:

In April 2025, Raytheon to Build Seven AN/APY-10 Radar Systems for P-8A Poseidon Maritime SurveillanceRaytheon Technologies has secured a $15.8 million contract to supply seven AN/APY-10 advanced airborne radar systems for the U.S. Navy's P-8A Poseidon aircraft, featuring reduced SWaP, enhanced target tracking, and high-resolution imaging capabilities, with completion expected by March 2028.

USP for Marine Sensors Market

Optimized Calibration Intervals

Marine sensors now offer extended calibration intervals of 12–24 months, reducing vessel maintenance costs by up to 30%, especially in long-range autonomous missions and deep-sea deployments.

Minimal Downtime, Maximum Uptime

Advanced self-diagnostics and ruggedized hardware reduce sensor downtime to <2% annually, ensuring continuous data flow in critical applications such as navigation, weather monitoring, and environmental compliance.

High AI-Based Data Filtering Efficiency

Integration of AI/ML-based filtering systems achieves up to 92% noise reduction and 87–95% accuracy in anomaly detection, enabling cleaner, real-time oceanographic and hydrographic insights with minimal human intervention.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)