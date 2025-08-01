Joe Bonamassa's New Album Breakthrough Debuts At #1 On Billboard Blues Chart, Marking His 29Th Career Chart-Topper

Photo Credit - Phil Barker

Extends Bonamassa's Own Record for Most #1s in Chart History

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa has once again made history. His latest studio album, Breakthrough, has debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart, marking the 29th time Bonamassa has topped the chart – the most of any artist in its history. Reflecting on the milestone, Bonamassa shared:“When I was working with Tom Dowd on my first solo album in 1998 I had no idea it would ever go this far. Thank you so much for all your support over the past 36 years.” Stream the album Breakthrough on all platforms. ORDER the album on CD and vinyl.Released via his own J&R Adventures, Breakthrough has been hailed as one of Bonamassa's most emotionally resonant and stylistically diverse efforts to date. Produced by longtime collaborator Kevin Shirley, the album blends global musical influences with deeply personal songwriting, and features co-writes with Tom Hambridge, Gary Nicholson, and James House. Early critical reception has been overwhelmingly positive, with Blues Rock Review declaring it“an amazing record that promises to become a classic” (9.5/10), and Premier Guitar calling it a“full-hearted essay in expressive playing and singing.”The album's #1 debut is even more notable given Billboard's recent update to the Blues Album Chart methodology, which now tracks performance through overall consumption metrics – including pure sales and streaming volume. Under this new model, albums by crossover acts and deep catalog mainstays are given a distinct edge, making Bonamassa's top placement all the more impressive.The chart news arrives alongside Bonamassa's ongoing U.S. Summer Amphitheater Tour, which launched last night at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and continues with headline performances at Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Aug 8), Bourbon & Beyond Festival (Sept 12), and a sold-out Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Alaska cruise in September. He'll follow that with a full U.S. Fall Tour kicking off in November, and recently announced an 18-date U.S. Spring Tour for 2026, culminating March 21 at The BayCare Sound in Clearwater, FL.Joe Bonamassa remains one of the most successful independent musicians in the world. A four-time GRAMMY nominee and 15x Blues Music Award nominee (4-time winner), he has released over 50 albums – including live recordings, collaborative projects, and records from his adventurous side groups Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party. His label, Journeyman LLC, continues to elevate emerging artists, and his Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation has raised over $2.7 million for music education programs nationwide.Bonamassa's momentum shows no signs of slowing. In addition to touring extensively and continuing to produce music for a growing roster of artists on his Journeyman and KTBA labels, he remains deeply committed to nurturing the next generation of blues musicians. His non-profit, Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, has now impacted over 110,000 students across all 50 states, providing critical funding and resources to schools in need. With each new release, tour, and philanthropic milestone, Bonamassa continues to elevate the blues and expand its reach to new audiences around the world.For more on Breakthrough, full tour schedule, VIP packages, and upcoming releases visit .JOE BONAMASSA - TOUR SCHEDULEU.S. SUMMER TOUR 2025August 1 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles AmphitheatreAugust 3 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes AmphitheaterAugust 5 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern QuestAugust 6 – Pocatello, ID – Portneuf Health Trust AmphitheatreAugust 8 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks AmphitheatreAugust 9 – Albuquerque, NM – Sandia Resort & Casino AmphitheaterSEPTEMBER 2025September 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center*September 9 – Chicago, IL – United Center*September 12 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond FestivalSeptember 13 – Vienna, VA – Wolf TrapSeptember 15-21, 2025 – Seattle, WA – Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea ALASKA*Supporting The WhoU.S. FALL TOUR 2025November 3 – Columbus, OH – Palace TheatreNovember 5 – Toronto, ON – The Theatre at Great Canadian TorontoNovember 7 – Detroit, MI – Fox TheatreNovember 8 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy TheatreNovember 10 – Rockford, IL – Coronado TheatreNovember 11 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland TheatreNovember 14 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand TheaterNovember 15 – Houston, TX – Hobby CenterNovember 18 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Selena AuditoriumNovember 19 – Abilene, TX – Abilene AuditoriumNovember 21 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noël Performing Arts CenterNovember 22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody TheaterNovember 23 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal AuditoriumNovember 25 – Fayetteville, AR – Walton Arts CenterNovember 26 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel TheatreNovember 29 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger TheatreNovember 30 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts CentreDecember 2 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer TheatreDecember 3 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts HallDecember 5 – Estero, FL – Hertz ArenaDecember 6 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock LiveU.S. SPRING TOUR 2026February 21 – South Bend, IN – The Morris Performing Arts CenterFebruary 23 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Paramount TheatreFebruary 25 – Madison, WI – Overture Center for the ArtsFebruary 27 – Peoria, IL – Prairie Home Alliance TheaterFebruary 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft TheatreMarch 2 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing ArtsMarch 4 – Springfield, MA – Springfield Symphony HallMarch 6 – Westbury, NY – Flagstar at Westbury Music FairMarch 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum CenterMarch 8 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the ArtsMarch 10 – Reading, PA – Santander Performing Arts CenterMarch 11 – Virginia Beach, VA – Sandler CenterMarch 13 – Durham, NC – DPACMarch 14 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness ArenaMarch 17 – Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic AuditoriumMarch 19 – Huntsville, AL – VBC Mark C. Smith Concert HallMarch 20 – Macon, GA – Atrium Health AmphitheaterMarch 21 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare SoundMarch 25-29, 2026 – Miami, FL – Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea XI +April 10-12, 2026 - Miramar Beach, FL - Sound Wave Beach Weekend ++Sold OutABOUT JOE BONAMASSABlues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a four-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 29th No.1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his highly acclaimed 17th studio album Breakthrough, which has been described as his most adventurous and genre-defying album to date. Still in his 40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 50 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it's in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent labels Journeyman Records and KTBA Records, and has also launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Visit for more information.For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[..., 973.330.1711]

