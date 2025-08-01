Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jio, Airtel & Vi Launch New Low-Cost Plans For Feature Phone Users

2025-08-01 09:01:55
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) TRAI mandated telecom companies to offer affordable plans to keep numbers active without data. This resulted in new budget-friendly plans from Airtel, Jio, and Vi, offering various call and SMS benefits for feature phone users.Earlier this year, TRAI directed major telecom companies to offer budget-friendly plans to keep mobile numbers active, even without data. This led to special recharge plans for feature phone users.

84-day plan – Rs 469: Unlimited calling, free roaming, 900 free SMS. 

365-day plan – Rs 1849: Year-long unlimited calling, free roaming, 3600 SMS. Click here for Airtel recharge plan details.

84-day plan – Rs 448: Unlimited calling, 1000 SMS. 

336-day plan – Rs1748: Year-long calling, 3600 SMS. Click here for Jio recharge plan details.

Vi offers similar plans: 84-day plan – Rs 470: Unlimited calling, SMS. 

365-day plan – Rs 1849: Year-long unlimited calling, SMS. Click here for Vi 365 plan details.

A TRAI June report shows Vi and BSNL losing subscribers. Jio and Airtel are gaining, solidifying their positions as top telecom companies.

