Jio, Airtel & Vi Launch New Low-Cost Plans For Feature Phone Users
84-day plan – Rs 469: Unlimited calling, free roaming, 900 free SMS.
365-day plan – Rs 1849: Year-long unlimited calling, free roaming, 3600 SMS. Click here for Airtel recharge plan details.
84-day plan – Rs 448: Unlimited calling, 1000 SMS.
336-day plan – Rs1748: Year-long calling, 3600 SMS. Click here for Jio recharge plan details.
Vi offers similar plans: 84-day plan – Rs 470: Unlimited calling, SMS.
365-day plan – Rs 1849: Year-long unlimited calling, SMS. Click here for Vi 365 plan details.A TRAI June report shows Vi and BSNL losing subscribers. Jio and Airtel are gaining, solidifying their positions as top telecom companies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment