Pentagon Awards $3.5 Billion AMRAAM Missile Contract, Ukraine Among Recipients
As noted, this contract provides for the production of AMRAAM missiles, AMRAAM Telemetry System, initial and field spares, and other production engineering support activities.
This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to: Denmark, Belgium, Japan, Netherlands, Canada, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Spain, Poland, Sweden, Taiwan, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, Australia, Switzerland, Ukraine, Isreal, and Kuwait.Read also: Germany to deliver additional Patriot launchers to Ukraine in coming day
Under the terms of the contract, the work will be carried out by Raytheon's Tucson division and is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of fiscal year 2031.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the U.S. Department of Defense signed a $1.196 billion agreement with Raytheon last September for the production of AMRAAM missiles. These missiles will be supplied to Ukraine, among other recipient countries.
Photo: Wikipedia
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment