Pentagon Awards $3.5 Billion AMRAAM Missile Contract, Ukraine Among Recipients


2025-08-01 08:07:06
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The announcement was made in an official press release from the U.S. Department of Defense, according to Ukrinform.

As noted, this contract provides for the production of AMRAAM missiles, AMRAAM Telemetry System, initial and field spares, and other production engineering support activities.

This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to: Denmark, Belgium, Japan, Netherlands, Canada, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Spain, Poland, Sweden, Taiwan, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, Australia, Switzerland, Ukraine, Isreal, and Kuwait.

Read also: Germany to deliver additional Patriot launchers to Ukraine in coming day

Under the terms of the contract, the work will be carried out by Raytheon's Tucson division and is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of fiscal year 2031.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the U.S. Department of Defense signed a $1.196 billion agreement with Raytheon last September for the production of AMRAAM missiles. These missiles will be supplied to Ukraine, among other recipient countries.

