Civilians Injured From Attacks By Armenian Armed Forces During 44-Day War Testify In Court

Civilians Injured From Attacks By Armenian Armed Forces During 44-Day War Testify In Court


2025-08-01 08:06:59
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. During the ongoing proceedings at the Baku Military Court on August 1, victim Akifa Bayramova testified that during the 44-day Second Karabakh War, a missile fired by Armenian armed forces at approximately 2:00 a.m. on October 11, 2020, destroyed her home in Ganja, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Akifa Bayramova recounted being injured during the incident. The victim, whose grandson was pulled out from under the rubble, said, "My grandson is still being treated."

In her testimony, victim Sevinj Hasanova stated that she and her relatives sustained injuries from artillery fire from Armenian armed forces during the Second Karabakh War, on October 5, 2020, while visiting her brother's family in Goranboy.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.

