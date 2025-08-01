India Post Payments Bank Launches Aadhaar-Based Face Authentication

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) on Friday announced the nationwide rollout of the Aadhaar-based Face Authentication facility for customer transactions aimed at secure and inclusive digital banking.

The UIDAI-developed face authentication function enables consumers to make banking transactions using facial recognition instead of fingerprints or OTPs, an official statement said.

This feature assists customers with simplified client verification, which is especially useful for the elderly and disabled.

R Viswesvaran, MD and CEO, IPPB said,“At IPPB, we believe that banking should not just be accessible but dignified too. With Aadhaar-based face authentication, we are ensuring that no customer is left behind due to limitations in biometric fingerprints or OTP verification. It's not just a tech feature; it's a step towards redefining financial inclusion at scale.”

With this move, IPPB strengthens its mission of“Aapka Bank, Aapke Dwaar” by making banking more accessible, inclusive, and customer-centric, the statement added.

IPPB's facial authentication had many advantages, such as improved access for the elderly, differently-abled, and individuals with worn fingerprints. They can secure Aadhaar Authentication without dependency on OTP or fingerprint sensors.

Other advantages include "safe banking during health emergencies, where physical contact may be risky. Support for all banking services, including account opening, balance inquiry, fund transfers, and utility payments.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) is a bank under the Department of Posts, fully owned by the Government of India. It leverages the postal network comprising 1.65 lakh post offices and 3 lakh postal employees for delivering banking services. India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has been conferred the 'Digital Payments Award 2024-25' in recognition of its outstanding contribution to expanding digital payments and financial inclusion across the country, according to the government.