Naidu Created Liquor Scam To Hide His Own Corruption, Says YSRCP Leader

MENAFN - IANS) Vijayawada, Aug 1 (IANS) YSR Congress Party State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu created the liquor scam only to divert public attention from the corruption that took place during his earlier tenure.

He said the government is running a malicious campaign using baseless theories and linking unrelated cash seizures to the liquor scam with no clear evidence.

Speaking to the media outside the ACB Court in Vijayawada, he recalled that the actual liquor scam took place during the TDP regime from 2014 to 2019, when Rs 1,300 crore per annum worth of privileged fees were cancelled without the approval of the Finance Department or discussion in the Cabinet. He said that Chandrababu Naidu himself had signed that file.

Sajjala questioned why no investigation has been initiated into that clear case of corruption. In contrast, the SIT is now pursuing imaginary connections using flimsy stories and vague assumptions. He said that the SIT itself has no clarity on where the scam occurred or how.

The former government advisor pointed out that after the coalition government took charge, liquor prices were hiked and alcohol is now being sold at higher rates than MRP, even through illegal belt shops and door delivery. Despite the sharp rise in sales, liquor revenue increased by only 10 per cent compared to the previous YSRCP government's period. He said that while the Jagan government reduced outlets and curbed alcohol use, the current administration promoted it recklessly but failed to generate the expected income.

Referring to the Rs 11 crore seized recently, he said attempts to link it to Raj Kasireddy and YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy are politically motivated. He questioned how a person in jail for 90 days could still hold on to that money without disposing of it.

The SIT on July 30 seized Rs 11 crore from a farmhouse near Hyderabad. The money was allegedly linked to Kasireddy, the key accused in the case.

Kasireddy, who is currently in judicial custody, filed an affidavit in the ACB Court on the same day, denying any link to the money seized by the SIT.

The former IT Adviser to former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, stated that the prosecution is projecting that the money that was allegedly seized belongs to him, which is an 'utter falsehood and lie'.