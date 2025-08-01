Fourth Annual National Truck Driver Appreciation Sweepstakes Underway

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Sponsors of the annual sweepstakes will provide valuable prizes that cater specifically to the everyday wants and needs of truck drivers. Title sponsors for this year's NTDAS include Double Coin, Exxon Mobil, Sheetz and Trucker Path. Supporting sponsors include La Quinta, Red Roof Inn, Rokform and The Trucker Media Group.

"The hard work, dedication and contributions of all U.S. commercial truck drivers should not go unnoticed," said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. "With the National Truck Driver Appreciation Sweepstakes, sponsors show their appreciation with prizes that offer truck drivers comfort and convenience on the road. We are pleased to support this program as part of the key mission of Trucker Path."

On September 12, 2025, the NTDAS Grand Prize winner will be drawn. The winner will receive the following from this year's prize sponsors:



SHEETZ - $3,000 GIFT CARD AND A $500 MERCHANDISE BUNDLE

DOUBLE COIN TIRES - $4,000 AMERICAN EXPRESS GIFT CARD

EXXON MOBIL - $500 GIFT CARD

RED ROOF INN - 25 $100 VOUCHERS FOR STAYS

ROKFORM - $500 GIFT CARD

TRUCKER PATH - 1 YEAR OF SIRIUSXM SERVICE ($275 VALUE) WYNDHAM HOTELS (LA QUINTA) - 10 CERTIFICATES WORTH 15,000 WYNDHAM REWARDS POINTS EACH ($1,950 VALUE)

Active drivers can register for the NTDAS throughout the sweepstakes entry period at .

The NTDAS is held annually leading up to National Truck Driver Appreciation Week . Scheduled this year for September 14 – 20, NTDAW recognizes the contributions of the millions of professional truck drivers nationwide who safely and securely deliver essential goods and transport billions of tons of freight every year.

For entry and Official Rules visit .

ABOUT TRUCKER PATH

Phoenix-based Trucker Path is the provider of a wide range of truck driver-centric mobility products. The Trucker Path app is currently used regularly by over 1 million professional truck drivers. Offering best-in-class navigation with truck-specific routing, the Trucker Path app also provides access to vital up-to-date information about truck stops, real-time parking availability, fuel prices and discounts, weigh station statuses, and truck scales and wash locations. Trucker Path Deals offers an expansive list of products and services that fulfill the company's commitment to helping truckers reduce costs and make life on the road a little easier. The company also offers TruckLoads, a digital freight exchange that connects drivers, carriers and brokers. For more information, visit .

SOURCE TRUCKER PATH