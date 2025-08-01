MENAFN - UkrinForm) The strikes are carried out by a specialized unmanned aerial vehicle brigade known as GROM "Kaskad" (military unit 35666-B), stationed in Korenovsk, Krasnodar Territory, Ukrinform reports, citing Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate.

The brigade is commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Ruslan Negrub. Born on January 4, 1983, Negrub holds a passport (series 9002 No.447425) issued on April 17, 2003 by the Mozdok District Department of Internal Affairs in North Ossetia-Alania.

He graduated from the Stavropol Higher Military Aviation Engineering School and resides in Budennovsk, Stavropol Territory, with his wife Nadezhda Negrub (born March 8, 1981) and their 20-year-old son.

Their registered family address is: Severny microdistrict, building 1, apartment 76, Budennovsk, Stavropol Territory.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces deployed close to 4,000 Shahed drones and other air attack systems against Ukraine in July.

First photo: illustrative

Photo credit: HUR