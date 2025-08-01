Ukrainian Intelligence Reveals Identity Russian Lieutenant Colonel Coordinating Shahed Drone Strikes
The brigade is commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Ruslan Negrub. Born on January 4, 1983, Negrub holds a passport (series 9002 No.447425) issued on April 17, 2003 by the Mozdok District Department of Internal Affairs in North Ossetia-Alania.
He graduated from the Stavropol Higher Military Aviation Engineering School and resides in Budennovsk, Stavropol Territory, with his wife Nadezhda Negrub (born March 8, 1981) and their 20-year-old son.
Their registered family address is: Severny microdistrict, building 1, apartment 76, Budennovsk, Stavropol Territory.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces deployed close to 4,000 Shahed drones and other air attack systems against Ukraine in July.
First photo: illustrative
Photo credit: HUR
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment