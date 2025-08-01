Locals In Pok Rise Against Lashkar: Public Jigra To Oppose Terror Recruitment WATCH Teacher's Viral Video

In a rare and powerful moment, villagers in Kuiyaan, a small village in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), forced a senior Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative, Rizwan Hanif, to leave their village. Rizwan, who leads a faction called Jammu and Kashmir United Mujahideen (JKUM), arrived with armed bodyguards for the funeral of Habib Tahir, alias Chotoo, a 23-year-old who was killed in an anti-terror operation in Srinagar.

PoK villagers against Lashkar-e-Taiba operative

Chotoo had been trained by Lashkar, but his family refused to let his funeral become a propaganda event. When Rizwan and his men tried to attend, locals stood up. A heated confrontation followed, and Rizwan's team was forced to flee.

This act of defiance marks a major shift in how local people in PoK are responding to terrorism and recruitment activities.

Local Lashker e Tayyaba leader Rizwan Hanif faced extreme backlash from Habib Tahir Family and villagers when he tried to attend Habib tahir's absentee funeral prayers in his native town Khaigala Rawalakot AJK. Soon all Social Organizations of AJK will join hand to Negate... twitter/uu60yBWQ0F

- ajk_pahari (@ajk_pahari) July 31, 2025

A village says no to terrorism

After the funeral, the villagers announced they would hold a public jigra, a traditional community meeting, to openly oppose terror recruitment and the presence of militant groups in their area.

For many families, this was a breaking point. For years, they've seen young men disappear across the Line of Control, lured by promises and ideologies, only to return in coffins - or never return at all.

A powerful shift in Pakistan -occupied Kashmir! When LeT commander Rizwan Hanif tried to attend a funeral in Khaigala, Hubaib Tahir Family & locals rejected him outright. The people are rising-POK is pushing back against radicalization and reclaiming its future. twitter/wX1uQPt6zo

- Ishaaq (@IshaaqAhm) August 1, 2025

What was once fear and silence has now turned into courage and action.

A teacher speaks out

A powerful voice added fuel to this change. Liyaqat Ali, also known as Sardar Bilal as reported by News18, a local teacher who had taught Chotoo, posted a video online.

In it, he asked tough questions, "Who is sending our children to die in Kashmir? Why do the leaders' children live in the West while ours are given guns?"

In over 8-minute video, Ali is seen questioning, "Who are these people sending our children to Kashmir? They brainwash our children and throw them against a military superpower like India. They give our kids guns."

He called out groups like Jamaat-ud-Dawa directly and said, "You have been declared a terror group. You are a terror group, even in Pakistan. Don't abuse me. The jihad you are running, don't let others' children die. The jihad you are running is condemnable. Your kids study in the US, Europe and UK. If you want jihad, go do it against the rich."

Ali Jamaat-ud-Dawa must be boycotted and those who take action against it, we would support them - even across the world.

His message spread quickly through chat groups in PoK, not calling for violence, but for awareness.

Administrative response begins to shift

In another sign of change, local administration in PoK reportedly seems to be quietly responding. In District Bagh, permission for a religious conference linked to radical views was denied. This would have been unthinkable earlier.

Authorities cited public safety as the reason, showing early signs that the government is now more cautious about allowing terror-linked events.

This small but clear shift could be the result of growing international pressure on Pakistan to act against terror groups and their public influence.

The message from PoK is loud and clear

The Kuiyaan village incident is not just about one funeral or one terrorist being shooed away. It is about years of silence breaking. People in PoK are tired of their youth being used as pawns. They are angry, and now, they are speaking up.

The upcoming jigra could set a powerful example for other villages across the region. It may be the beginning of a broader movement, not of rebellion, but of refusal to be part of a violent agenda.

For decades, PoK has been seen as a base for militant groups like LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed. But now, ordinary people are saying enough is enough. The villagers of Kuiyaan may have lit a spark. What follows may reshape the region's future, one peaceful stand at a time.