BOI Highlights Thailand's Competitive Edge As U.S.-Thailand Trade Deal Takes Effect
Thailand's strong investment momentum and investors' confidence continue to be reflected in record numbers. In the first half of 2025, applications for investment promotion filed with the BOI increased by 139% year-on-year, reaching an unprecedented 1.06 trillion baht (ca. USD 32.5 billion). Notably, foreign direct investment (FDI) applications accounted for 70% of the total value.
Thailand's pro-business policies, robust industrial ecosystem, skilled workforce, and world-class infrastructure, combined with targeted incentives and its strategic location at the heart of Southeast Asia, continue to strengthen the country's appeal to global investors.
"The revised U.S. tariff rate reflects the recognition of Thailand's strengths as a reliable and high-quality partner in the global supply chain," said Mr. Narit. "With our trade deal in place, Thailand is well positioned to attract new investment, create jobs, and deepen economic cooperation with international partners. We are committed to ensuring that investors benefit from Thailand's strategic advantages and supportive investment environment, so that we can move forward together towards long-term, sustainable growth."
