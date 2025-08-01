Dublin, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Very High Frequency (VHF) Radio and Automatic Identification System (AIS) Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Marine Very High Frequency (VHF) Radio and Automatic Identification System (AIS) Global Market Report 2025" delivers essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to assess the evolving market landscape. The report, centralized on a market experiencing robust growth, offers a forward-looking perspective on key trends expected to shape the sector over the next decade and beyond.

The marine very high frequency (VHF) radio and automatic identification system (AIS) market is poised for substantial growth, anticipating an increase from $0.47 billion in 2024 to $0.66 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. This robust expansion is primarily driven by heightened compliance with maritime safety standards, proliferation of global maritime activities, and an escalating demand for sophisticated communication technologies.

In recent years, the market has witnessed significant growth owing to the need for enhanced shipping safety and rising international trade. As reported by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), global maritime trade experienced a 2.4% increase in 2023, achieving 12.3 billion tons, with an expected expansion of 2% in 2024. This trajectory underscores the heightened demand for marine VHF radios and AIS solutions, pivotal for ensuring safety, efficient navigation, and adherence to regulations.

Technological advancements continue to shape the market landscape, catalyzed by the integration of digital technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML). Furthermore, innovations such as compact and user-friendly radios, 5G connectivity, and satellite integration are set to redefine maritime communication. A notable progression in the sector includes the IC-M510 EVO by Icom Incorporated, unveiled in November 2024. This model, with features like NMEA 2000 connectivity and smartphone integration, highlights the sector's dedication to improving communication efficacy.

The surge in recreational boating, combined with a trend toward smart marine technologies, is driving the adoption of automated vessel tracking and handheld VHF radios. Industry giants such as Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., and Japan Radio Co. Ltd. are at the forefront, investing in the development of superior communication tools. The acquisition of Vesper Marine by Garmin Ltd. in January 2022, exemplifies strategic maneuvers aimed at bolstering marine electronics portfolios with cutting-edge AIS technology.

Geographically, the North American region dominated the market in 2024, though Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit rapid growth during the forecast period. As the marine VHF radio and AIS market advances, stakeholders are focusing on innovations and strategic collaborations to enhance maritime safety and operational efficiency.

This market encapsulates a diverse array of offerings, from weather alerts to vessel tracking and traffic management, with market values representing the 'factory gate' value of goods. As maritime industries gear up for the future, the marine VHF radio and AIS market stands as a cornerstone for ensuring safety and effectiveness across global waters.

Reasons to Purchase:



Acquire a global perspective with an extensive report covering 15 geographies.

Evaluate the impact of significant macro elements including geopolitical conflicts, pandemics, inflation, and economic policy shifts such as the Trump presidency.

Formulate regional and country-specific strategies grounded in comprehensive local analysis.

Identify lucrative growth segments for potential investment.

Gain an edge over competitors using data-driven forecasts and market dynamics.

Enhance customer understanding by tracking up-to-date market shares.

Benchmark performance against leading competitors.

Utilize high-quality data for internal and external presentations. Receive continuous data updates to ensure informed decision-making, complemented by an Excel data sheet and dashboard format for ease of analysis.

Scope

Markets Covered:



Product: Marine VHF Radio; AIS

Component: Microphones and Speakers; Antennas; Displays; Transmitters and Receivers; Software Application: Commercial Shipping; Recreational Boating; Fishing Vessels; Navigation; Collision Avoidance; Fleet Monitoring

Subsegments:



Marine VHF Radio: Fixed-Mount; Handheld; Digital Selective Calling; Integrated GPS AIS: Class A Transceivers; Class B Transceivers; Base Stations; Receivers

Key Companies Profiled: Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.; Garmin Ltd.; Japan Radio Co. Ltd.; Uniden America Corporation; Icom Incorporated

Key Attributes:

