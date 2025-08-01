OYO Partners With IBS Software To Power Digital Transformation In Hospitality

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The collaboration areas include exploring partnerships to offer comprehensive packages encompassing hotel stays, airline reservations, ground transportation, and activities. Additionally, the partnership aims to enter the resorts segment leveraging IBS's proprietary software. Another key focus is integrating membership programs across OYO's homes and hotels brands, enabling guests and owners to enjoy a vast range of offerings worldwide, especially in high-tourism regions such as Europe, the UK, Southeast Asia, India, the US, and Mexico.

Through the deployment of IBS Software's iStay platform, the global travel tech company is unlocking new operational efficiency, guest satisfaction, and revenue performance.

iStay CRS, a high-performance platform that manages content, pricing, and availability in real time across all channels. It includes property configuration tools, corporate and group sales management that will drive conversion across direct and assisted sales channels. The CRS will continue to integrate seamlessly with OYO's broader tech ecosystem.

"IBS Software being a global leader in travel and transportation technology, has been a partner in our journey," said Shashank Jain, Group Head of Technology and Online Revenue, OYO . "As we grow our footprint globally the iStay platform provides the reliability, flexibility, and intelligence we need to deliver exceptional guest experiences while maximizing profitability for our hotel owners."

Jitendra Sindhwani, Chief Revenue Officer, IBS Software said, "Our expanded partnership with OYO reflects the strong alignment between their ambition and our technology. With iStay, OYO is positioned to lead the next phase of hospitality innovation, delivering connected, and revenue-optimized guest experiences at scale, with a shared vision to leverage advanced digital capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the hospitality industry."

About OYO:

OYO is a global platform that empowers entrepreneurs and small businesses with hotels and homes by providing full-stack technology products and services that aim to increase revenue and ease operations; bringing easy-to-book, affordable, and trusted accommodation to customers around the world. OYO offers 40+ integrated products and solutions to patrons who operate over 185,000 hotel and home storefronts in more than 35 countries, including India, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the United States.

About IBS Software:

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise, hospitality, and energy resources industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel, and air cargo management. Across the hospitality sector, IBS Software offers a cloud-native, unified platform for hotels and travel sellers, including central reservation (CRS), property management (PMS), revenue management (RMS), call center, booking engine, loyalty, and distribution. For the tour & cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. Across the energy & resources industry, we provide logistics management solutions that cover logistics planning, operations & accommodation management. The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies and engineering excellence. IBS Software operates from 17 offices across the world.

