Sheikh Ltd Expands Digital Reach Across Bangladesh

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 30, 2025 8:20 am - Sheikh Ltd, founded by Sheikh Rayhan in 2017, is a Thakurgaon-based digital marketing company empowering businesses through SEO, ads, and branding. It also runs Sheikh Mart, boosting local e-commerce in Bangladesh.

Sheikh Ltd Strengthens Its Position as a Leading Digital Marketing Company in Northern Bangladesh

Thakurgaon, Bangladesh - Sheikh Ltd, a digital marketing company headquartered in Thakurgaon, is making significant strides in transforming the digital landscape of rural and regional Bangladesh. Established in 2017 by visionary entrepreneur Sheikh Rayhan, the company has consistently focused on empowering businesses of all sizes through customized digital marketing solutions.

As one of the few digital agencies founded and operated outside Dhaka, Sheikh Ltd takes pride in breaking geographical barriers by delivering top-notch digital services to clients across the country. With a strong foundation in digital strategy, branding, social media marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), paid advertising, and content creation, Sheikh Ltd has become a trusted name for businesses aiming to establish and grow their online presence.

Founder and CEO Sheikh Rayhan stated,“Our mission is not just to provide digital marketing services, but to become a bridge between local businesses and the global digital economy. We believe that innovation and quality should be accessible from any corner of Bangladesh.”

In addition to its core services, Sheikh Ltd has launched a successful subsidiary, Sheikh Mart, an e-commerce platform designed to support local vendors and small entrepreneurs. Sheikh Mart enables businesses, especially those in rural and semi-urban areas, to bring their products online and reach a broader customer base without the traditional limitations of location or infrastructure.

With a team of skilled marketers, designers, developers, and strategists, Sheikh Ltd has worked with over 500 clients since its inception. From startups and local shops to established enterprises, the company's data-driven campaigns have consistently delivered measurable results.

One of Sheikh Ltd's standout strengths is its focus on youth development and employment. The company runs multiple training and internship programs aimed at enhancing digital literacy and marketing skills among young people in Thakurgaon and surrounding regions. This initiative not only contributes to local economic development but also builds a future-ready digital workforce.

Sheikh Ltd is also planning to expand its operations and open new service centers in other districts of Bangladesh, enabling more businesses to access quality digital marketing services without needing to rely on firms based in major cities.

Key Milestones and Highlights:

Founded: 2017 in Thakurgaon, Bangladesh

Founder & CEO: Sheikh Rayhan

Headquarters: Thakurgaon

Subsidiary: Sheikh Mart (E-commerce)

Core Services: SEO, Social Media Marketing, Content Creation, Branding, Web Development, Digital Advertising

Client Reach: Over 500 clients nationwide

Mission: Empower businesses through strategic digital marketing rooted in local insight and global standards



Sheikh Ltd's commitment to digital excellence and regional empowerment has positioned it as a forward-thinking leader in Bangladesh's evolving digital economy. As the country continues to embrace digitalization across all sectors, Sheikh Ltd aims to play a pivotal role in that transformation, one campaign at a time.

For more information, interviews, or partnership inquiries, please contact:

Media Contact:

Sheikh Rayhan

CEO, Sheikh Ltd