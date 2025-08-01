MFA Responds To Nicaragua's 'Recognition' Of Russian Occupation Of Ukrainian Territories

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The ministry said this in a statement posted on its official website, according to Ukrinform.

"If this information is confirmed, Ukraine will consider such actions a gross violation of international law, including the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter, UN General Assembly resolutions, and Nicaragua's international obligations, and will reserve the right to respond in a manner commensurate with the unprecedented level of unfriendly actions," the statement reads.

The ministry said that any "recognition" of the Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories directly contradicts UN General Assembly Resolution 3314 (XXIX), "Definition of Aggression," which clearly states that territorial gains obtained through aggression cannot be recognized as legitimate.

"The Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, as well as the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions were and remain integral parts of Ukrainian territory. Any so-called "referendums," "consultations," or statements by the occupiers, as well as the "recognition" of these illegal actions by third countries, are legally null and void and have no legal consequences," the statement said.

The ministry also recalled that in 2020, Ukraine already imposed sectoral sanctions in response to Nicaragua opening an honorary consulate in the Ukrainian city of Simferopol, occupied by Russia.

"Ukraine demands an immediate and official denial of the media reports by the Nicaraguan authorities if they are not true. If there is no refutation soon, the Ukrainian side will take this as confirmation of the information's veracity, with all the consequences that come with that," the statement said.

Earlier media reports said that Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, in a letter to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, stated that Nicaragua is ready to recognize the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson as part of the Russian Federation.