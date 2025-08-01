Euronews Highlights Global AI And Media Ethics Dialogue At Shusha Forum
The international news channel Euronews has aired a report on the III Shusha Global Media Forum, Azernews reports.
The report highlighted that the forum, held in the city of Shusha, brought together representatives from 52 countries to discuss the growing impact of artificial intelligence on journalism. Key topics included media ethics, digital literacy, and the importance of global cooperation.
"The III Shusha Global Media Forum convened over 140 participants from 52 countries to address the increasing influence of artificial intelligence on journalism," the report stated. "Discussions focused on challenges such as disinformation, the need for responsible development of AI, and the urgent importance of improving media literacy worldwide."
Speakers from leading news agencies, technology companies, and academic institutions emphasized the need for stronger international collaboration to ensure resilience in today's rapidly evolving information landscape.
For host country Azerbaijan, the forum also served as a platform to showcase the region's growing role in shaping the global media narrative, as well as its commitment to adapting to AI technologies and safeguarding media integrity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
CommentsNo comment