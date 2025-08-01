Vice Presidential Polls To Be Held On 9 September, Nominations From 7 August: Election Commission
|Last date of filing nominations
|21, August, 2025
|Date of Scrutiny of nominations
|22, August, 2025
|Last Date of Withdrawal of nominations
|25, August, 2025
|Date of Poll, if required
|09, September, 2025
|Hours of Polls
|10 AM to 5 PM
|Date of Counting
|09, September, 2025
The Election Commission said the polling, if necessary, will be held on 9 September, and the counting will be held on the same day.How is the Vice President Elected?
According to Articles 63 to 71 of the Constitution and the Vice-President (Election) Rules, 1974, a formal election must be held within 60 days of Dhankhar's resignation and before 19 September 2025.Also Read | 'PM is not happy' - JP Nadda, Kiren Rijiju spoke to Dhankhar before he quit
The electorate or the electoral college comprises all members of both Houses of Parliament-elected and nominated-using a proportional representation system via a single transferable vote. The MPs will cast a single transferable vote with a secret ballot.
The electoral college currently has 788 MPs , 588 in Lok Sabha and 245 in Rajya Sabha.
The Election Commission will announce the date of polls. The ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has a majority in the electorate, which includes the members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Therefore, the probable names will likely be considered in the coming days.
