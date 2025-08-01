25 Injured By Turbulence On Delta Flight From Utah To Amsterdam
Twenty-five people were taken to hospital on Wednesday after a Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City, Utah to Amsterdam was diverted to Minneapolis due to severe turbulence, the airline said in a statement.
Flight DL56 was diverted to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport after experiencing "significant turbulence," Delta said.Recommended For You CBSE mandates CCTV cameras in schools to ensure physical, emotional safety Kuwait busts major corruption network exchanging bribes for illegal advantages
The plane was carrying 275 passengers and 13 crew, the New York Times reported, citing the airline. The Delta statement said medical personnel evaluated everyone on board after the A330-900 had landed safely in Minneapolis.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"Twenty-five of those on board were transported to local hospitals for evaluation and care," it said, without elaborating.
The aircraft encountered turbulence shortly after reaching 37,000 feet (11,277.6 m), briefly climbing to about 38,000 feet before descending to just below 35,800 feet. It later stabilised at an altitude of 37,000 feet, according to flight-tracking service Flightradar24.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
CommentsNo comment