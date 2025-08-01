Doha Municipality Demolishes Abandoned Buildings To Enhance Urban Landscape

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: As part of its ongoing efforts to improve urban environments and elevate the quality of life, Doha Municipality, in coordination with the Mechanical Equipment Department, has carried out the demolition of eight old and abandoned buildings located in Najma, Al-Sadd, Al Salata Al Jadeeda, Al-Ghanim, and Bin Mahmoud. This brings the total number of demolition orders executed since the beginning of 2025 to 34.

The initiative is part of a broader urban development strategy aimed at removing uninhabitable structures to protect public safety, eliminate visual pollution, and enhance the aesthetic appeal of the cityscape in line with sound urban growth.

The Doha Municipality reaffirmed its full commitment to enforcing building regulations and laws, in line with the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Municipality. These efforts support the creation of sustainable cities and the development of an integrated urban environment that meets residents' expectations and aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030.