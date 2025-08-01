403
Natural Gas Forecast 01/08: Bounces At $3 Support (Chart)
- The natural gas markets fell initially during the trading session on Thursday but found the $3 level to be enough support to turn things around and cause the market to bounce. The market is currently trading in a $0.20 range, between the $3 level and the $3.20 level. Ultimately, we are trying to figure out where we are going to break and in which direction, but you also have to keep the seasonality of the natural gas market in the back of your mind.
