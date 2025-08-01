403
Crude Oil Forecast 01/08: Falls From Six-Week High (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- West Texas Intermediate Crude drop to from a six-week high almost immediately during the trading session on Thursday, as we initially gapped to the upside, and then collapsed. We are pulling back into the previous consolidation area, the area that I figured would end up being the“summer range” for oil. Because of this, I think we will have to wait and see how things play out, but it must be stated that the initial move in oil over the last few days had more to do with rhetoric than anything else.
