Trump Announces Special Envoy Witkoff's Upcoming Visit To Russia
According to Trump, Witkoff will head to Russia following his visit to Israel, where he is currently holding talks with Israeli officials regarding the situation in Gaza.
"He's going to Russia, believe it or not," Trump said.
Additional details on Witkoff's upcoming travel were not immediately available.Read also: Trump advises Medvedev to 'watch his words'
Witkoff's last known visit to Russia was in April, when he met Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. Those talks did not yield an immediate breakthrough in bringing the Ukraine war to an end. And since then, Trump's frustration toward Putin has increased as prospects for peace grow dim.
Trump expressed doubt that sanctions alone could fundamentally change Putin's approach to the war in Ukraine. However, he emphasized that he would impose them if Russia failed to agree to a peace deal by August 8.
Photo: White House
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment