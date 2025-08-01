Qatar Announces Second Phase Of Electricity Boost To Syria

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In line with the directives of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as a continuation of the State of Qatar's efforts to support its brothers in the Syrian Arab Republic in the electricity sector, the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has announced the launch of the second phase of electricity support, with a capacity of 800 megawatts.

This initiative comes as part of the collaboration between the Qatar Fund for Development and the Syrian Ministry of Energy.

The second phase will begin on August 2, 2025, and will last for a full year, providing electricity supplies routed through Azerbaijan and Turkiye to the Syrian Arab Republic.

The supplies will be received starting at the Aleppo power station and will be distributed across various cities and neighborhoods in Syria.

This support will help increase electricity supply to 5 hours per day, representing a 40 percent daily improvement for more than 5 million subscribers in Syria. It will also enhance energy sustainability in commercial areas, factories, and Utilities.

It is worth noting that the first phase of the project, implemented with a capacity of 400 megawatts, significantly contributed to stabilizing the power grid, supporting the industrial sector, and increasing operating hours in vital areas from 16 to 24 hours per day.

The initiative comes as part of an agreement signed by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of Jordan, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme to provide operational support if and when needed.

The first phase was aimed at distributing electricity to several Syrian cities, including Damascus, Rif Dimashq, As Suwayda, Daraa, Al Qunaitra, Homs, Hama, Tartus, Latakia, Aleppo, and Deir ez-Zur, contributing to the improvement of basic services and enhancing the stability of affected communities.

Thus, the total contributions of Qatar Fund for Development to the electricity sector in the Syrian Arab Republic have reached over $760 million.

This initiative reflects the State of Qatar's steadfast commitment and continuous support to the brotherly Syrian people in humanitarian and relief fields, contributing to recovery and reconstruction efforts, and ensuring the provision of essential services to achieve a more stable and prosperous future for all.