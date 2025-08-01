Azerbaijani Oil Declines In Price
At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light on an FOB basis decreased by $1.02, or 1.41 percent, to $71.3 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude went down by $0.94, or 1.52 percent, to $60.85 per barrel.
Brent Dated crude, produced in the North Sea, saw a decrease of $0.86, or 1.17 percent, bringing the price down to $72.7 per barrel.
Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment