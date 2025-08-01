President Ramkalawan Attends 10Th Anniversary Celebration Of The My First Job Scheme

The Ministry of Employment and Social Affairs, through its Employment Department, hosted a special commemorative ceremony on Thursday afternoon at the Eden Bleu Hotel to mark the 10th anniversary of the My First Job (MFJ) Scheme-an initiative that has played a vital role in empowering and integrating young Seychellois into the workforce.

The event was graced by the presence of the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, who delivered the keynote address as Guest of Honour. In his remarks, the President commended the Ministry and its partners for the tangible impact the scheme has had over the past decade, highlighting the government's continued commitment to youth empowerment and the promotion of inclusive employment opportunities.

The ceremony, which was also attended by First Lady Mrs. Linda Ramkalawan, Vice-President Mr. Ahmed Afif, and various distinguished guests, featured a captivating video montage retracing the decade-long journey of the MFJ Scheme. Delivering the official keynote address on behalf of the Ministry, Minister for Employment and Social Affairs, Mrs. Patricia Francourt, reflected on the programme's vision, key milestones, and inspiring success stories that have shaped its impact over the years.

The programme included heartfelt testimonies from MFJ participants, musical performances, and a series of award presentations - among them the Loyalty Award and the Excellence Award - honouring outstanding contributions by both employers and beneficiaries who have played a pivotal role in the success of the scheme.

A highlight of the ceremony was the unveiling of the new My First Job Scheme logo, symbolising the scheme's evolution and future aspirations.

The event concluded with a commemorative group photo and a light cocktail, bringing together government officials, employers, programme alumni, and stakeholders in a spirit of reflection, pride, and continued collaboration.

The My First Job Scheme, launched in 2015, remains a cornerstone of the government's employment strategy - bridging the gap between education and the workforce while fostering a culture of professionalism and responsibility among young workers.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.