Motor Insurance Market Size To Hit USD 1,685.92 Billion By 2033 With A 7.1% CAGR

The motor insurance market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by rising vehicle ownership and urbanization, regulatory mandates and supportive government schemes, and technology transformation: telematics, AI, and digital platforms. According to IMARC Group's latest research publication, “Motor Insurance Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Policy Type, Premium Type, Distribution Channel, and Region, 2025-2033”, the global motor insurance market size was valued at USD 911.64 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 1,685.92 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025-2033.

This detailed analysis primarily encompasses industry size, business trends, market share, key growth factors, and regional forecasts. The report offers a comprehensive overview and integrates research findings, market assessments, and data from different sources. It also includes pivotal market dynamics like drivers and challenges, while also highlighting growth opportunities, financial insights, technological improvements, emerging trends, and innovations. Besides this, the report provides regional market evaluation, along with a competitive landscape analysis.

Get Your Free“Motor Insurance Market” Sample PDF Report Now!

Our report includes:



Market Dynamics

Market Trends and Market Outlook

Competitive Analysis

Industry Segmentation Strategic Recommendations

Growth Factors in the Motor Insurance Market

Rising Vehicle Ownership and Urbanization

One of the biggest accelerators for the motor insurance industry is the rise in vehicle ownership, especially in rapidly urbanizing regions across Asia, Latin America, and Africa. More vehicles on the road directly translate to greater demand for insurance products. For example, urbanization rates in Asia-Pacific stand at about 3% annually, with countries like China and India driving massive increases in car purchases. In North America and Europe, high per capita vehicle ownership continues to create a deep motor insurance pool. A notable statistic: North America generated over a third of global motor insurance premiums recently, backed by steady vehicle sales and new car registrations. As disposable incomes rise and car affordability improves, even emerging economies are witnessing unprecedented growth in vehicle sales, directly fueling the need for comprehensive insurance coverage to address both legal requirements and asset protection.

Regulatory Mandates and Supportive Government Schemes

Government intervention-through regulations and insurance mandates-plays a significant role in propelling the industry forward. Many countries now make at least third-party liability insurance compulsory to ensure financial protection against road accidents, theft, and natural disasters. For instance, Indian law requires every vehicle on the road to have minimum third-party insurance, while Indonesia is set to introduce compulsory insurance soon. In Latin America, third-party motor insurance mandates have led to higher policy penetration rates. On top of mandates, government-backed schemes add another boost. India's Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, for example, has enrolled over 500 million people for accident insurance with simple, low-premium policies. These schemes not only expand coverage to under- or uninsured populations, but also simplify claims, making insurance more accessible for millions of new drivers worldwide.

Technology Transformation: Telematics, AI, and Digital Platforms

The industry is undergoing a digital transformation that's making insurance more customer-friendly, accurate, and efficient. Telematics-a technology that tracks real-time driving behavior-enables“usage-based insurance,” where safer drivers get rewarded with lower premiums. In the US alone, about 20 million policies are usage-based, reflecting how popular this model has become. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are revolutionizing risk assessment and claims processes, slashing costs and processing times for both insurers and customers. Digitalization is also making it easier to buy, renew, and manage policies online or via mobile apps, especially in Asia-Pacific and Europe where smartphone penetration is high. This focus on real-time data, automation, and seamless digital experiences is drawing in a younger, tech-savvy customer base, cementing the market's long-term growth trajectory.

Key Trends in the Motor Insurance Market

Surge in Usage-Based and Pay-How-You-Drive Policies

A breakout trend right now is the widespread adoption of usage-based insurance (UBI), which ties pricing to actual driving behavior monitored by telematics devices. This approach personalizes premiums and often leads to safer driving habits. In the US, about 20 million drivers are now on UBI plans, with Asia-Pacific rapidly catching up, expected to house over half of UBI subscribers worldwide. Insurers like Progressive and Allstate have pioneered UBI, while markets in Europe are swiftly moving from static, one-size-fits-all premiums to dynamic, usage-driven rates. This surge is enabled by affordable telematics, the proliferation of digital platforms, and strong consumer appetite for fairer, more transparent pricing-directly benefiting responsible drivers and letting insurers better manage risk.

Shift Toward Green and Autonomous Vehicles

As the world pivots to sustainability, the growth of electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous vehicles (AVs) creates both opportunities and new risks. In Europe, over a quarter of all new car sales are now electric, and insurers are developing specialized policies around EV-specific risks like battery replacement, charging infrastructure, and complex repairs. At the same time, as AV technologies roll out, insurers are pivoting from traditional driver-centric to more vehicle-centric coverage, factoring in system reliability instead of just driver behavior. This requires new risk models and policy options, with some insurers already piloting products for semi-autonomous and fully autonomous fleets. The green mobility wave is not only transforming underwriting and claims but also bringing insurers into close partnerships with automakers and technology firms, accelerating innovation in the sector.

Rapid Digitalization and Insurtech Disruption

Digital disruption is rewriting the rules of the motor insurance game. An increasing number of customers now buy and manage their insurance entirely online, thanks to robust mobile apps and easy web platforms. Insurtech players like CRED in India are teaming up with established insurers to offer dynamic pricing-rewarding drivers with strong credit scores with lower premiums. Artificial intelligence is automating claims, improving fraud detection, and enhancing customer service, while digital comparison sites and chatbots boost consumer convenience and satisfaction. This digital-first revolution isn't just about efficiency-it's also leveling the playing field, allowing a broader spectrum of consumers to access affordable, tailored motor insurance from anywhere, anytime

Leading Companies Operating in the Motor Insurance Industry:



American International Group Inc.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

AXA Cooperative Insurance Company (Gulf Insurance Company K.S.C.)

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited

China Ping An Insurance Co. Ltd.

Government Employees Insurance Company (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

Reliance General Insurance Company Limited (Reliance Capital Limited )

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (Opus Investment Management)

The Progressive Corporation

Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.

Motor Insurance Market Report Segmentation:

By Policy Type:



Liability Insurance

Comprehensive Coverage

Collision Coverage Personal Injury Protection

Liability insurance is the largest component in 2024 due to its mandatory nature, protecting individuals and businesses from financial losses caused by accidents and increasing demand from rising vehicle ownership.

By Premium Type:



Personal Insurance Premiums Commercial Insurance Premiums

Personal insurance premiums vary based on risks associated with individual car owners, while commercial insurance premiums are generally higher due to the increased risk and specialized coverage needed for vehicle fleets.

By Distribution Channel:



Insurance Agents/Brokers

Direct Response

Banks Others

In 2024, insurance agents/brokers dominate the market by providing personalized services and expert advice, helping clients navigate complex policy options, despite the growing popularity of digital platforms.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

In 2024, North America holds the largest market share due to its established infrastructure, high vehicle ownership rates, and mature insurance sector, with strong demand driven by mandatory liability coverage and technological advancements.

Research Methodology:

The report employs a comprehensive research methodology , combining primary and secondary data sources to validate findings. It includes market assessments, surveys, expert opinions, and data triangulation techniques to ensure accuracy and reliability .

Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302