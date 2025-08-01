Trump Grilled On Tariffs, Russia War In White House Q&A

US President Donald Trump faced a volley of questions at the White House on tariffs, the Russia-Ukraine war, and US foreign policy. He labelled India a top tariff imposer, took digs at China, and hinted at no immediate trade relief. The former President kept responses sharp but avoided specific commitments.

