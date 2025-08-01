DFS Campaign: Nearly 6.6 Lakh New PM Jan Dhan Yojana Accounts Opened In 1 Month
The Nationwide Financial Awareness Saturation Campaign, being implemented from July 1 to September 30, 2025, has reached a significant milestone in its first month.
The Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, is driving this initiative with a commitment to achieve comprehensive coverage across all Gram Panchayats (GPs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), ensuring that every eligible citizen is able to avail the intended benefits of these transformative schemes.
The objective is to ensure that the benefits of the flagship schemes - Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) - reach every eligible citizen across approximately 2.70 lakh Gram Panchayats (GPs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).
Within the first month, these camps have served as vital touchpoints for community engagement, supporting enrolment, updates and awareness efforts. A total of 99,753 camps have been held in the first month across various districts with progress reports compiled for 80,462 camps, the ministry informed.
"As the campaign progresses, continued efforts will be directed towards saturating GPs and ULBs and maximising community engagement aligning with the broader vision of inclusive and sustainable development. Through targeted advertisements and publicity about upcoming camps, people are encouraged to visit these centres and take advantage of the schemes,” according to the government.
The government remains committed to ensure last-mile access to banking and financial services, anchored in the active and meaningful engagement of stakeholders at every tier of implementation.
A staggering 55.44 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened in India, 56 per cent of which belong to women, and the total amount in these deposits has surpassed Rs 2.5 lakh crore as of May 21 this year.
-IANS
na/
