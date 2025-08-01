Turkmenistan Targets Global Customers With Construction Materials Deal

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan is actively promoting domestically produced construction materials on the international market through the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange (SCRMET), offering new export goods, in particular polyethylene pipes and cement.

Data obtained by Trend from SCRMET shows that a wide range of polyethylene pipes manufactured at the Turkmenturba plant under the State Concern Turkmenhimiya has been listed for sale. These include pipes of various diameters and pressure classes, intended for industrial and infrastructure use. The total value of the listed batches exceeds several million US dollars, reflecting strong production capacity and consistent export readiness.

Among the offerings are pipes sized at D-160, D-200, D-225, D-250, D-315, and D-400 millimeters, with pressure standards ranging from PN 6 to PN 16. The largest volume was recorded in the D-160 category, where over 62,000 meters of pipe were placed for sale. All materials are offered on EXW terms, with delivery from the manufacturing plant in Turkmenistan.

Additionally, a large batch of Portland cement of grade CEM I 42.5 H has been offered for export. The product is available on DAP terms across all Turkmenistan border points, further expanding accessibility to international buyers.

The export positions are denominated in US dollars, underlining Turkmenistan's growing interest in expanding its industrial export footprint while boosting trade turnover in the building materials sector.