Turkmenistan Targets Global Customers With Construction Materials Deal
Data obtained by Trend from SCRMET shows that a wide range of polyethylene pipes manufactured at the Turkmenturba plant under the State Concern Turkmenhimiya has been listed for sale. These include pipes of various diameters and pressure classes, intended for industrial and infrastructure use. The total value of the listed batches exceeds several million US dollars, reflecting strong production capacity and consistent export readiness.
Among the offerings are pipes sized at D-160, D-200, D-225, D-250, D-315, and D-400 millimeters, with pressure standards ranging from PN 6 to PN 16. The largest volume was recorded in the D-160 category, where over 62,000 meters of pipe were placed for sale. All materials are offered on EXW terms, with delivery from the manufacturing plant in Turkmenistan.
Additionally, a large batch of Portland cement of grade CEM I 42.5 H has been offered for export. The product is available on DAP terms across all Turkmenistan border points, further expanding accessibility to international buyers.
The export positions are denominated in US dollars, underlining Turkmenistan's growing interest in expanding its industrial export footprint while boosting trade turnover in the building materials sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment