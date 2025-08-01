Selection Trials For Girls Sub-Junior Nationals On Aug 4
The trials and selection process will be held a selection committee formed by the Sports Council and will be held in both Srinagar and Jammu.
Only those born on or after January 1, 2012 or on or before December 31, 2013.
The trials in Srinagar will be held on August 4 at TRC Ground at 3:00 PM. Jammu will host the trials at the same date and time at Mini Stadium Parade.
The selected players will undergo a coaching camp before participating in the championship. (Observer News Service)
