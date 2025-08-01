KSL 2025: Aqua Kashmir Avengers Beat Arco United, Reach Final

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The second qualifier of the Khyber Cement Kashmir Super League 2025 delivered a nail-biting contest between Arco United FC and Aqua Kashmir Avengers FC on Thursday at TRC Ground here. In a first for the inaugural tournament, the match ended in a goalless draw in regulation time and was decided by a dramatic penalty shootout. Keeping their nerves, Aqua Kashmir Avengers emerging victorious 3-1 to secure their spot in the grand finale.

Both teams displayed immense grit, tactical discipline, and strong defensive organization, keeping the match deadlocked despite numerous close chances. The tension peaked during the penalty shootout, which captivated the packed stadium and ended with Aqua Kashmir Avengers FC holding their nerve to seal the win.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the game during halftime.

“Football holds a special place in the hearts of Kashmir's youth; it's more than just a sport, it's a passion. It truly unites people and connects hearts. It is a symbol of brotherhood and unity,” the LG said.

“Kashmir Super League will be considered as a significant milestone in J&K's Football history. I hope that the success of Kashmir Super League will serve as a launching pad for football players from Kashmir to compete on national and international levels,” he said.

Department of Youth Services and Sports Commissioner Secretary Sarmad Hafeez and J&K Sports Council Secretary Nuzhat Gul presented the LG with a memento.

Award winners of the game:

. Khyber Cement Game Changer Award – Salman Lateef (Aqua Kashmir Avengers FC)

. Khyber Cement Player of the Match – Burhan Sarwar (Aqua Kashmir Avengers FC)

. Athwas Golden Moment Award – Jahangir Shagoo (Arco United FC)

. Events Emporio X Factor Excellence Award – Shoaib Haneef (Arco United FC)

. Kings Player of the Match – Adnan Ayoub (Aqua Kashmir Avengers FC)

The felicitation ceremony of the game was attended by Anisa Nabi, Chief Sports Officer, JKSC; Javid Ahmad, DSO Central; and Mohammad Maqbool Lone from New JK Roadways, who appreciated the efforts of the players and organisers.

With this win, Aqua Kashmir Avengers FC will now face United Elegant FC in what promises to be a grand final game of the Khyber Cement Kashmir Super League. The contest takes place on Sunday, August 3, at TRC Ground, with kick off at 7:00 PM.