Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Will It Rain On Friday? Check Forecast Here

The continuous spell of storms and rain in West Bengal is subsiding. Rainfall will start decreasing from Friday, but heavy rain is likely in some districts of North Bengal, including Darjeeling, Uttar Dinajpur, and Malda

A vortex, low pressure, and monsoon axis are affecting Gangetic West Bengal. This has caused continuous storms and rain for several days. Heavy rain is occurring in multiple districts. According to the Meteorological Department, the rain will continue on Friday. Light to moderate rain will occur in the southern districts from Saturday to Tuesday. Overall, the weather will change.

The vortex over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh is now located over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Gangetic Bengal and Odisha coast. The monsoon axis extends from Bikaner, Ranchi, and Digha to the northeast Bay of Bengal. Due to these factors, light to moderate rain will continue in most parts of Bengal for the next 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Department, the amount of rain will start decreasing from Friday. Heavy rain is not expected today. However, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms will occur in all districts of South Bengal. Strong winds will blow today at speeds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

Severe weather will continue in Darjeeling, Uttar Dinajpur, and Malda today. Heavy rain will also occur on Friday. Severe weather will persist in Dakshin Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong. Rain will increase further in North Bengal from Saturday.

