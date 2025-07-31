Some UAE Parents Track Passwords, Online History To Protect Kids From Harmful Content

Although many apps and websites that feature age-inappropriate content require users to confirm their age or parental consent, bypassing these barriers has become increasingly easy. A child can click“yes” when asked“are you over 18?” or enter a false birthdate to gain access to platforms that may not be suitable for their age.

Many teenagers seek to download age-inappropriate apps due to peer pressure. Sometimes, parents agree but create a monitoring plan to manage access and reduce risks.

"I sometimes select that I'm 18 years old or older when I want to download games similar to Brawl Stars and Clash Royale. This way, I avoid getting a rejection message. To do this, I enter 32 as my age," said 13-year-old Ali Abdalla.

He explained that he feels bored, and these games are interesting because he gets to play with his friends. He also tells his parent about what he downloaded.

“All my friends have the same app, so I felt like I had to have it too.”

He expressed his desire to download applications like TikTok and Instagram to his parents, but they refused.“All my friends have TikTok, and I just want to add them and like their photos and videos. My parents are afraid that I might be exposed to sensitive content,” Ali added.

It becomes essential for parents to implement effective protection strategies that allow them to supervise their children's device usage without breaching their trust or privacy - ensuring they are not exposed to content unsuitable for their age

Bu Reem, the father of a 12-year-old girl, told Khaleej Times that he has always prioritised building trust with his daughter from a very young age. He taught her that if anything ever happens, she should come straight to him and share what's going on. If she takes the initiative to tell him, he will understand the situation, and together they will discuss it and find a solution.

However, he emphasised that if he finds out later, there will be consequences, which she is already aware of.“She grew up with this understanding, so now it's natural for her to come to me when something goes wrong or if she makes a mistake,” he said.

He noted,“My daughter has an iPad, which includes TikTok, YouTube, and several other apps. However, she never downloads anything without my approval. I also have access to all her accounts and their passwords. Occasionally, I check her watch and search history, and I've enabled the content restriction feature on TikTok to block inappropriate material for users under 18.”

He emphasised his efforts to protect his daughter from inappropriate content.“Sometimes, she shows me a video that just pops up, so I stay aware of what she encounters.” He noted that open communication and providing a sense of safety are crucial for keeping children safe online.

Um Kaltham, a mother of six, believes that children are sensitive and should not be completely deprived of things. Instead, she prefers to explain everything to them, highlighting both their strengths and weaknesses.

“I spend time with them and talk to them. I gradually increase the time they can use the iPad each year to prevent them from becoming addicted to technology.”

She said she controls what apps her children can access and uses device settings to manage screen time and restrict content above their age level.

“I teach my children to express themselves and talk about anything that bothers them or makes them uncomfortable, so I can guide them in the right way.”

Rawda Musbeh, a mother of four, said she plays YouTube videos on the television in the living room so she can monitor what her children watch.

“As for TV, it's only watched in the living room under our constant supervision. I also make sure to select educational apps and games that help them develop new skills. I join them during play and learning sessions to make screen time more positive and meaningful.”

She added,“The iPad is only allowed for limited periods at home. Children can't download any apps on their own - it requires a special code that only I can enter. They're only allowed to use the apps I've already installed.”

Khaleej Times has previously reported that building trust enhances honesty and openness between children and their parents . Trust is established when children feel they can talk to their parents about anything without fear of judgment. Regular conversations create an environment where children feel comfortable sharing their thoughts.