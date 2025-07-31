Dubai Marina Building Fire That Broke Out Early Morning Now Under Control

A fire that broke out early Friday morning on the upper floor of a high-rise residential tower in Dubai Marina was brought under control within hours.

Residents of Marina Sail, the affected building, were allowed back into their apartments after nearly two hours of evacuation.

Preeti S., who lives on the 8th floor, expressed her relief.“I'm supposed to be at work by 8am, but I'll just try to gather myself first - it's been a rough night.”

Syrian student Z., who also lives in the building, described being awoken around 3:30am by the sound of fire alarms and a prerecorded evacuation message. "It was a scary experience," Z. said.“But we're safe and managed to get out before things got serious.”

Many residents, still in their pajamas, evacuated their apartments in a hurry.

Lebanese expat A.Muhtar was seen carrying his pet turtle while exiting the building. "I don't know where exactly the fire is, but there's too much smoke inside the building when I left," the 40-year-old said.

M.K., a resident of the first floor, felt fortunate to already be awake, as he was preparing for work when the fire alarm sounded. "I was just ironing my work shirt when the fire alarm rang," he said.

For others, the incident stirred up painful memories. Anya, 28, who had recently moved into Marina Sail, said the experience was "retraumatising". Just weeks earlier, she had survived another fire - the blaze at Marina Pinnacl , where she previously lived.

"I'm shaking. I just moved to this building and hoped that I wouldn't have to go through this again," the Russian expat said.