403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
USD/ZAR Monthly Forecast: August 2025 (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The USD/ZAR traded within site of 18.00000 yesterday this as the currency pair correlated to growing nervousness ahead of the Fed's interest rate statement this evening, and the anticipated tariff rhetoric that will play out over the next couple of days. While the U.S, Japan and the E.U have seemingly produced agreed upon trading mandates, a host of other nations are still trying to define terms and South Africa is among them. South Africa has asked for more time to reach an agreement and it is uncertain if the U.S White House will grant this wish.Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money However, before day traders read too much into tariff concerns and the results in the USD/ZAR, they need to note that the recent bullish action which started on the 23rd of July has mirrored a lot of trading for other major currencies paired against the USD. The USD/ZAR will likely become volatile over the next handful of hours before Jerome Powell releases the Fed's FOMC Statement. Some traders may be tempted to believe the currency pair looks overbought, but the near-term may continue to produce choppy elevated conditions Shifts and the USD/ZAR WatersTrading in the USD/ZAR has been quite comfortable in July. There have been tests of resistance and support levels, but the 17.47000 ratios were tested in the first week of the month and again only a handful of days ago. Reversals higher have certainly been seen, but some volatility in the South African Rand is a given and its results have also frequently demonstrated solid resistance slightly below the 17.90000 vicinity with occasional outliers higher.The USD/ZAR is trading near the 17.86800 ratio as of this writing and fluctuations are showing a wide spread, this as financial houses brace for the Fed interest rate policy statement. The ability of the currency pair to be close to its highs appears to be risk premium being priced into the USD/ZAR, but again, this is being seen throughout the Forex market. Sentiment shifts have been rather tame up until a handful of days ago, this when the USD started to see buying momentum increase USD/ZAR Remains in a Known RangeThe USD/ZAR remains in a well-practiced Forex range and if the currency pair maintains resistance levels below the 18.00000 level in the next few days this might be a good sign for potential bearish activity to redevelop.
- South Africa will have to escape the next few days of potential tariff rhetoric unbloodied. Depending on the level of attention South Africa gets from the U.S White House on the 1st of August, financial institutions will have a decision to make regarding their outlooks for the USD/ZAR. Some institutions may believe the USD/ZAR is overbought.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment