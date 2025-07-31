403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:38 PM EST - Ares Strategic Mining Inc : Announces the initiation of a collaborative research program with Iowa State University and the Ames National Laboratory, aimed at unlocking the potential of gallium extraction from the Company's fluorspar ores sourced from its Spor Mountain project in Utah. Gallium, a U.S.-designated critical mineral, is essential to the global electronics, photonics, and clean energy industries-particularly in the manufacturing of LEDs, semiconductors, and high-performance electronics. This research initiative represents a strategic opportunity for Ares to expand its product offerings beyond fluorspar and enter the high-value critical materials market. Ares Strategic Mining Inc shares C are trading unchanged at $0.25.
