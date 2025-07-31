Mental Health Technology Market To Surpass USD 30.98 Billion By 2030 AI, Wearables, APAC Trends Drive Growth Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Mental Health Technology Market Research by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.

According to Arizton latest research, the global mental health technology market is growing at a CAGR of 12.58% during 2024-2030.

Looking for More Information? Click:

Report Scope:

Market Size (2030): USD 30.98 Billion

Market Size (2024): USD 15.22 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 12.58%

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Largest Region (2024): North America

Fastest-Growing Region: APAC

Market Segmentation: Technology, Age, Application, End-User, And Geography

Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, And the Middle East & Africa

AI-Based Mental Health Solutions: Meeting Global Demand with Scalable, Tech-Driven Support

Artificial intelligence is redefining how mental health care is delivered worldwide, offering scalable, affordable, and stigma-free solutions at a time when global demand far exceeds the available supply of skilled professionals. With advancements in machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), and predictive analytics, AI-powered mental health tools are increasingly being integrated into everyday care, from simple digital chatbots to more sophisticated virtual assistants that provide real-time, around-the-clock support.

This shift is especially relevant as the global average remains just 13 mental health specialists per 100,000 population (WHO), leaving a clear gap for digital tools to help bridge the shortfall. For younger generations such as Millennials and Gen Z, discreet, self-directed mental wellness solutions fit naturally into daily life, offering flexible support on their own terms.

The rising adoption of AI mental health apps, virtual mental health platforms, and integration with wearable mental health technologies is expected to expand further as demand grows for accessible, on-demand care.

Wearable Integration Strengthens Growth Outlook for Mental Health Technology

The rising integration of wearable technology is emerging as a key growth driver in the digital mental health market. By capturing detailed data on sleep patterns, heart rate variability (HRV), stress indicators, and breathing, wearables are creating new ways to deliver continuous, measurable mental health insights. Moreover, demand for real-time, personalized mental health support continues to grow, as more individuals expect on-demand tools that fit daily routines. This trend is expanding the role of wearables beyond fitness, positioning them as valuable data sources that complement remote patient monitoring (RPM), digital therapeutics, and teletherapy models.

Advancements in AI and machine learning are also reshaping how data from wearables is processed and applied, improving accuracy and helping mental health providers translate raw signals into practical interventions. As adoption scales up, the use of wearables is expected to strengthen market opportunities for digital health companies and stakeholders looking to expand personalized, preventive care solutions.

Mental Health Technology Market News

On June 4, 2025, Iris Telehealth and Holmusk announced a strategic partnership to integrate their advanced AI platforms, combining telepsychiatry services with real-world behavioral health data and localized insights to enhance and personalize mental health care delivery.On April 22, 2025, Lyra Health, one of the leaders in workforce mental health solutions, introduced Lyra Empower, an AI-powered platform designed to deliver high-quality, transformative mental health care globally.

Teenager Mental Health Segment Shows Strongest Growth of 13.05% Potential

The global mental health technology market is seeing rapid expansion in the teenage segment, forecast to grow at 13.05% CAGR through the forecast period. According to the WHO, mental health conditions accounted for 15% of the global burden of disease among people aged 10–19 in 2024, as rising academic pressure, social media influence, and cyberbullying continue to fuel anxiety and depression in young people.

Teens are also among the most active digital users, making mobile mental health apps, online therapy, and other digital mental health tools practical channels for early, scalable support. For instance, several mental health platforms have launched dedicated youth-focused programs and self-help apps to meet this need and close gaps in traditional in-person care.

As awareness grows and stigma declines, more youth-focused solutions continue to enter the market, positioning the teenage segment as a major driver of growth within the broader digital mental health market.

APAC Sees Strong Momentum in Mental Health Technology Adoption

The APAC region is witnessing significant growth in the global mental health technology market, with the highest forecast CAGR of 13.18% during the period. Markets like India, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea continue to see rising adoption of AI-powered mental health tools, digital CBT platforms, and mobile-first therapy solutions.

This expansion is fueled by rising smartphone penetration and improved internet access, including in rural areas, which continue to broaden the reach of mental health apps and teletherapy services. While stigma still exists in parts of the region, a younger, digitally active population is driving uptake of self-help tools, AI chatbots, and online counselling, reinforcing APAC's position as a strong growth cluster in the evolving digital mental health market.

Buy this Research@

Key Vendors



Apple

Amwell

BetterHelp

Calm

Google

Headspace

Lyra Health Talkspace

Other Prominent Vendors



Advanced Data Systems (ADS)

AdvancedMD

Ava Mind

Brightline

Cerebral

Compulink

Eleanor Health

Iris Telehealth

Kintsugi Mindful Wellness

Meru Health

Modern Health

Muse

Oracle

Ouraring

OxfordVR

Qualifacts

SonderMind

Spring Care

Talkiatry

Unmind

Woebot Health

Workit Health

Wysa XRHealth

Market Segmentation & Forecasts

By Technology



Software & Services Hardware

By Age



Adults

Geriatric Teenager

By Application



Clinical Mental Health Management Preventive & Wellness-Oriented Mental Health Support

By End-User



Individual Consumers

Healthcare Providers Wellness Providers

By Geography

North America



US Canada

APAC



China

Japan

Australia

South Korea India

Europe



Germany

UK

France Italy

Latin America



Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa



Turkey

Saudi Arabia South Africa

Other Related Reports that Might be of Your Business Requirement

Mental Wellness Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2025-2030

Global Health & Wellness Spa Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?



How big is the global mental health technology market?

Who are the major players in the global mental health technology market?

What is the growth rate of the global mental health technology market?

Which region dominates the global mental health technology market? What are the key drivers of the global mental health technology market?

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1500+ reports published till date

Post-Purchase Benefit



1hr of free analyst discussion 10% off on customization

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.