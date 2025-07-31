403
US Theatre, Opera Legend Robert Wilson Dead At 83
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Celebrated US director Robert Wilson, who revolutionized stage and opera, died Thursday at the age of 83, his management said.
"Robert Wilson died peacefully today in Water Mill, New York, at the age of 83, after a brief but acute illness," said a statement issued on his website. It said he worked right up until the end.
Wilson's productions of original works as well as traditional repertoire pieces were hugely popular wherever they were shown. But it was in France where he was best known.
It was the French who gave him a "home," Wilson told AFP in 2021.
It was in 1976 that Wilson was propelled onto the international stage with *Einstein on The Beach, a nearly five-hour opera staged several times since its creation, with music by Philip Glass.
*Einstein on the Beach broke all the conventions of classical opera - there is no linear narrative but rather it draws on themes related to Einstein's life.
It does not aim to explain the theory of relativity but to convey the upheaval introduced by the notion of space-time, notably through dance.
Wilson's trademarks included minimalist aesthetics, body language influenced by Asian theatrical forms, and lighting effects evoking dreamlike worlds.
His love affair with France began with *Deafman Glance - his first success - a "silent" seven-hour show presented at the Nancy Festival in 1971, and later in Paris.
The show was born out of a real-world incident when in 1967, Wilson saw a 13-year-old Black teenager, Raymond Andrews, being beaten in the street by a police officer. He realised the child was deaf and mute and eventually adopted him.
Wilson, also a visual artist, had a string of collaborations including with choreographer Andy de Groat, Tom Waits, Isabelle Huppert for *Orlando by Virginia Woolf, Lady Gaga for video portraits of her at the Louvre, and ballet legend Mikhail Baryshnikov.
