124 Combat Engagements Reported In One Day, Majority In Pokrovsk Sector

Ukrinform reports that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published up-to-date information on Facebook as of 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 31.

"Since the beginning of this day, there have been 124 combat clashes. Today, the occupiers carried out 36 air strikes and used 66 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians used 1,449 loitering munitions and carried out 3,410 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas," the report said.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , Ukrainian defenders repelled twelve Russian attacks, with three more combat engagements ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out six air strikes, dropping a total of 16 guided aerial bombs and firing 304 artillery shells, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , our troops stopped seven enemy attacks in the area of the village of Vovchansk and toward Dvorichne and Kolodiazne.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy carried out three offensive actions in the areas of the villages of Kupiansk and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman sector , Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 28 times over the past 24 hours near the settlements of Karpivka, Ridkodub, Myrne, and toward the settlements of Shandryholove, Yampil, and Hryhorivka.

Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks toward Hryhorivka and Stupochky. One combat engagement is ongoing.

Two clashes have been recorded in the Kramatorsk sector . The invader attempted to advance towards the settlement of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russians unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Defense Forces eight times. The occupiers concentrated their main offensive efforts in the areas of the settlements of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and toward Stepanivka and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the invading units attempted to break through our defenses 37 times in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novoukrainka, and toward the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, and Novopidhornie.

Today, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 88 occupiers in this direction, 52 of them are dead.

Two motorcycles, a UAV control point, and two unmanned aerial vehicles were also destroyed. The occupiers' cannon was damaged.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the enemy launched 17 attacks in the areas of the following settlements: Zaporizhzhia, Yalta, Zirka, Piddubne, Tolstoi, Myrne, Shevchenko, Novosilka, Novopil, and toward the settlement of Temyrivka.

Three enemy attacks are ongoing.

No combat clashes were recorded in the Huliaipole sector .

The aggressor attacked twice in the Orikhiv sector – the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kamianske and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the enemy carried out one unsuccessful attack.

Ukrinform reported that the Operational Strategic Group Khortytsia debunked reports that Russian forces had completely captured Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk Region.