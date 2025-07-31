Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Portugal's Sousa To Lead Kuwait National Football Team


2025-07-31 07:05:28
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 31 (KUNA) -- President of Kuwait Football Association Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah said that Helio Souza, a former Portuguese professional player and current manager, has been awarded a two-year contract to lead Kuwait's national squad.
Souza's selection followed lengthy meetings by KFA on the best coach for the national team in the coming period, Sheikh Ahmad said on Thursday at a ceremony to announce the fixtures of Kuwait Premier League (Zain League) 2025-2026.
Souza has been selected thanks to his long experience in the succor sport in the region, , Sheikh Ahmad said, noting that the Portuguese coach had led the Bahraini team to the trophy of the 2019 Gulf Cup.
Earlier today, the KFA announced the fixtures of the 64th edition of Zain League for the next season which will open on September 12 with 10 teams taking part. (end)
