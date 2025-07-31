403
Slovenian Foreign Ministry Summons Israeli Envoy Over Gaza Catastrophe
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LJUBLYANA, July 31 (KUNA) - Slovenia's Ministry of Foreign affairs called in the recently appointed Israeli Ambassador in Ljubljana Ruth Cohen-Dar for a demarche to convey to her government over the unspeakable disaster in Gaza Strip due to the restrictions on humanitarian aid supplies to the civilians.
The Slovenian government urges Israel to immediately end the policy of premediated killing and the starving to death being pursued against the civilian population in Gaza, the Ministry said in a post on its X account on Thursday.
Today's protest note falls in the framework of mounting pressures by Slovenia on the Israeli occupation authorities to honor their obligations under the International Humanitarian Law, alleviate the suffering of Gazans, and ensure unhindered and safe access to famine relief.
Last week, Slovenian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs is Tanja Fajon strongly denounced the horrible massacres against, and starvation of, the Palestinian civilians in Gaza.
In a speech to the high-level international conference at UN Headquarters in New York, she urged the UN member states to recognize the State of Palestine.
Slovenia had recognized the State of Palestine in June 2024. (end)
