Dairy Foods Names Lifeway Foods As Processor Of The Year, Recognizing The Brand's Growth And Its Role In Revolutionizing The U.S. Kefir Category

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This prestigious award highlights Lifeway's exceptional performance in 2025, including strong and sustained revenue growth, expanded distribution, category-defining innovation and continued commitment to wellness, sustainability and community empowerment.

"Being named Processor of the Year is a tremendous honor and a testament to the hard work and passion of the entire Lifeway team," said Julie Smolyansky, President and CEO of Lifeway Foods. "For nearly 40 years, our mission has been to bring the health benefits of probiotics and fermented foods to more people. This recognition reflects the power of that mission and the growing awareness of gut health as foundational to overall wellness."

Smolyansky, who became the youngest female CEO of a publicly traded company in the U.S. in 2002, added: "I'm incredibly proud to have led Lifeway for the past 23 years. I've been part of this journey since I was 11 years old, watching my immigrant father build something meaningful from the ground up. To see how far we've come – from a small startup in Chicago to a category leader with global reach – is deeply personal and profoundly rewarding."

The award follows a milestone year for Lifeway, marked by:



Record-breaking retail growth fueled by increased consumer demand for functional and probiotic-rich foods

Innovative new product launches, including Lifeway Probiotic Smoothie + Collagen and Flavor Fusions

Engaging marketing initiatives that generate excitement and attract new consumers to the category

Mission-driven initiatives and continued support for charitable organizations Sustainable manufacturing practices and investments in energy-efficient production and responsible sourcing

"Lifeway is not only a pioneer in the kefir category, but a company that continues to lead with purpose, integrity and innovation," said Brian Berk, editor-in-chief of Dairy Foods Magazine. "They exemplify what it means to be a modern processor, embracing both tradition and transformation."

Dairy Foods will feature Lifeway in the December 2025 issue of the magazine and the brand will be honored with a physical award at IDFA Dairy Forum in January 2026.

As Lifeway prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2026, the Company remains focused on its mission of nourishing the body and mind through the power of probiotics and fermented foods.

For more information about Lifeway Foods, visit .

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods .

Derek Miller

Vice President of Communications, Lifeway Foods

Email: [email protected]

Perceptual Advisors

Dan Tarman

Email: [email protected]

General inquiries:

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Phone: 847-967-1010

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lifeway Foods, Inc.