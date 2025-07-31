Now-Forward Gears Up To Equip Over 8,000 Dallas Students With Free School Supplies And Uniforms August 2Nd And 9Th

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Judy Rorrie, Executive Director at Now-ForwardDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Now-Forward (formerly North Dallas Shared Ministries ) continues its 20+ year tradition of providing a back-to-school giveaway for Dallas area students, and this year's event is shaping up to be the largest community giveaway in Dallas yet. With more than 8,200 children registered, Now-Forward is hosting two large school supply distribution days, August 2 and August 9. The event will be in the format of a drive-thru for families that brings smiles, supplies, and support straight to families in need.This community-centered initiative held in the Now-Forward parking lot is a whirlwind of organization, energy, and heart. Volunteers and staff brave the Texas heat to provide each child with the essentials they need to succeed this school year.“It's quite a scene,” says the team.“We've doubled last year's numbers, it's wonderful, and it's exactly what our families deserve” said Judy Rorrie , Executive Director at Now-Forward.In addition to school supplies, uniform distributions will take place indoors from August 4–8 between 8:00 AM and 4:30 PM, with over 7,300 students expected to receive properly fitted uniforms. Parents are invited to come inside and check sizing to ensure their children are ready to head into the new year with confidence.This event is a powerful reflection of Now-Forward's mission to uplift Dallas families with dignity, access, and love. It's also a visual and emotional story that speaks volumes with rows of cars, hundreds of volunteers, thousands of smiles.Media is invited to attend the following moments:●Saturday, August 2 & Saturday, August 9 – Drive-thru School Supply DistributionTime: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PMLocation: Now-Forward Headquarters – 2875 Merrell Ln., Dallas, TX 75229(Ideal B-roll: line of cars, volunteers handing out supplies, interviews with families & staff)●August 4–8 – Indoor Uniform Fittings & DistributionTime: 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM dailyLocation: Same as above(Great opportunity for interviews and family-focused coverage)This event is not just about backpacks and polos, it's about preparing students to show up ready, confident, and supported on the first day of school. It's about the community coming together to make sure no child is left behind.For media access, interviews, or special coverage opportunities, please contact Judy Rorrie 214-358-8787, ....________________________________________About Now-Forward. Now-Forward is the trusted and compassionate resource that helps individuals and families through unexpected life challenges. Dallas-area residents turn to Now-Forward for food, clothing, financial, medical, dental and mental health services. With a steadfast commitment to the Dallas area community and responsible stewardship, Now-Forward has proudly achieved Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating.To learn more about Now-Forward, please visit our website at .

