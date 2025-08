Aventis Energy Commences Korrai Technology Program At The Corvo Uranium Project & Provides Corporate Update

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aventis Energy (“” or the“”)is pleased to announce that it has commenced its KorrAI Technology Program (the“”) with KorrAI Technologies Inc. (“”) at the Corvo Uranium Project (the“” or the“”) located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Michael Mulberry, CEO & Director of the Company, commented,“We are very excited to announce the commencement of our KorrAI Technology Program at the Corvo Project. We are fortunate to be partnering with a leading technology company and we believe KorrAI's proprietary hyperspectral imaging technology will heighten our geological understanding on the Property and enable us to uncover new information that can be utilized in future work programs.”

The Company will utilize KorrAI's exploration data management solution for its Corvo Project and will be provided with geospatial data products derived using proprietary algorithms including:



Outcrop mapping using artificial intelligence to detect and digitize outcrop features;

Radon Stress Analysis which will provide the Company with potential uranium targets under till cover;

Iron oxide signatures over mapped outcrops;

Integration of existing geological and field sampling data for the establishment of a baseline AL/ML prospectivity model; and Definition of exploration targets for field sampling and model validation.



Warrant & Options Exercises

The Company is also pleased to announce it has received aggregate proceeds of $1,067,577 from the exercise of common share purchase warrants of the Company as at July 30, 2025. The Company has also received aggregate proceeds of $150,700 from the exercise of options as at July 30, 2025.

Marketing Agreement

The Company is pleased to announce that it entered into an agreement (the“ Agreement ”) with RMK Marketing Inc. (“ RMK ”) on July 31, 2025, (address: 41 Lana Terrace, Mississauga, Ont., Canada, L5A 3B2; e-mail: ... ) to provide marketing services for a term of four (4) months, commencing August 5, 2025 (the“ Term ”).

RMK is an independent company which will, as appropriate, co-ordinate marketing actions, maintain and optimize AdWords campaigns, adapt AdWords bidding strategies, optimize AdWords ads, provide project management and consulting for an online marketing campaign and create and optimize landing pages (the“ Services ”). The promotional activity will occur by Google.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will compensate RMK $250,000 (the“ Budget ”), with an option to increase the Budget by $150,000 during the Term. The Term will expire at either the end of the relevant time period or when the Budget is fully spent. The Company will not issue any securities to RMK as compensation for the Services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, RMK (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company.

About KorrAI Technologies

KorrAI is an industry pioneer in providing remote monitoring solutions aimed at reducing operational risk. By leveraging satellite and geological data alongside advanced AI technologies, KorrAI detects and analyzes features and changes in Earth systems. Their system employs a robust and quantitative approach, effectively mitigating risks associated with exploration projects.

About Aventis Energy Inc.

Aventis Energy Inc. (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Corvo Uranium & Sting Copper Project.

The Corvo Uranium property has historical drill holes intersected multiple intervals of uranium mineralization, notably along a strike length of 800 metres between historical drill holes TL-79-3 ( 0.116% U 3 O 8 over 1.05 m ) and TL-79-5 ( 0.065% U 3 O 8 over 0.15 m ) 2 . High-grade* Uranium at Surface with the Manhattan showing ( 1.19 to 5.98% U 3 O 8 ) and SMDI showing 2052 ( 0.137% U 3 O 8 and 2,300 ppm Th ).

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 12,700 hectares and recently had results of 54.8m at 0.32% Cu starting at a depth of 27.0m, with higher-grade intervals including six samples (≥0.5m length) ranging from 0.96% to 5.43% Cu. High grade samples of 0.5m at 2.85% Cu and 0.5m at 1.92% Cu with an additional broader interval of 31.1m at 0.27% Cu.

References

Mineral Assessment Report 64E13-0054: Norbaska Mines Ltd., 1979-1980

SMDI# 2052: & Mineral Assessment Report MAW00047: Eagle Plains Resources Inc., 2011-2012

Vital Battery Metals Drills 20.5m of 1.21% Cu Including 5.0m of 2.22% Cu at Sting Copper Project., News Release, January 14, 2025.

