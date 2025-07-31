Broadway Financial Corporation Announces Results Of Operations For Second Quarter 2025

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadway Financial Corporation ("Broadway", "we", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BYFC ), parent company of City First Bank, National Association (the "Bank", and collectively, with the Company, "City First Broadway"), reported consolidated net income before preferred dividends of $603 thousand, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to consolidated net income of $269 thousand, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $147 thousand during the second quarter of 2025 after deducting preferred dividends of $750 thousand, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $269 thousand for the second quarter of 2024. Diluted loss per common share was ($0.02) for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.03 of income per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2024. Diluted loss per common share for the second quarter of 2025 reflects preferred dividends of $0.09 per diluted common share.

For the first six months of 2025, the Company reported consolidated net loss before preferred dividends of $1.3 million, or ($0.15) per diluted share, compared to consolidated net income before preferred dividends of $105 thousand, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2024. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $2.8 million during the first six months of 2025 after deducting preferred dividends of $1.5 million, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $105 thousand for the first six months of 2024. Diluted loss per common share was ($0.32) for the first six months of 2025, compared to $0.01 per diluted common share for the first six months of 2024. Diluted loss per common share for the first six months of 2025 reflects preferred dividends of $0.18 per diluted common share.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights:



The net interest margin increased by 22 basis points to 2.63% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 2.41% for the second quarter of 2024. This increase was driven largely by growth in the yield on average loan balances and a reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities

Total deposits increased by $53.5 million, or 7.2%, during the first six months of 2025 compared to December 31, 2024

Capital ratios remain strong with a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 15.69% at June 30, 2025 compared to 13.96% at December 31, 2024

Credit quality remains strong with non-accrual loans to total loans at 0.42% and non-performing loans to total assets at 0.36% Borrowings were $69.2 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $195.5 million at December 31, 2024, a reduction of $126.3 million, or 64.6%

Chief Executive Officer, Brian Argrett commented, "We had a favorable second quarter of 2025, and continue to build on this positive momentum. Deposits grew by 2.9%, or $22.4 million, since March 31, 2025 and 7.18%, or $53.5 million, this year. We reduced borrowings by $126.3 million to $69.2 million as of June 30, 2025 resulting in lower cost of funds. The net interest margin was 2.63% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, which is an improvement of 22 basis points compared to the same three-month period of last year."

"Our results for the second quarter of 2025 were positively impacted by a reduction in non-interest expense of 26.23%, or $2.7 million, since last quarter, mainly due to the operational loss associated with the $1.9 million fraudulent wire during the first quarter, which will result in a corresponding gain if recovered. In addition, our second quarter financial results were positively impacted by a reduction in the provision for loan losses of $266 thousand, mainly due to a decrease in loans."

"We remain focused on executing our strategic goals and mission objectives, building a stronger balance sheet and improving profitability in order to drive long-term performance that will help support growth in the low-to-moderate income communities within our markets."

"As always, I thank our employees for their endless dedication and our stockholders, depositors, and board for their continued support of our strategy and mission. Your support and efforts are essential in our ability to improve our efficiency and promote growth."

Income Statement



Net Interest Income before provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $7.8 million, representing a decrease of $163 thousand, or 2.1%, from net interest income before provision for credit losses of $7.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease resulted from a $1.3 million decrease in interest income, primarily due to a decrease in interest on interest-bearing deposits, as a result of a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, as well as a decline in interest income on available-for-sale securities due to a decrease in the average balance of available-for-sale securities. These decreases were partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in interest expense due to a decline in interest on borrowings as a result of a decrease in the average balance of borrowings. The Company reduced borrowings to improve the net interest margin and to support capacity for future loan growth.

The net interest margin increased to 2.63% for the second quarter of 2025 from 2.41% for the second quarter of 2024, due to an increase in the average rate earned on interest-earning assets, which increased to 4.83% for the second quarter of 2025 from 4.71% for the second quarter of 2024, and a decrease in the cost of funds, which decreased to 3.07% for the second quarter of 2025 from 3.19% for the second quarter of 2024.

Net Interest Income before provision for credit losses for the first six months of 2025 totaled $15.8 million, representing an increase of $358 thousand, or 2.3%, from net interest income before provision for credit losses of $15.4 million for the first six months of 2024. The increase resulted from a $2.0 million decrease in interest expense due to a decline in interest on borrowings as a result of a decrease in the average balance of borrowings. The Company reduced borrowings to improve the net interest margin and to support capacity for future loan growth. This increase was partially offset by a $1.7 million decrease in interest income, primarily due to a decrease in interest on interest-bearing deposits, as a result of a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, as well as a decline in interest income on available-for-sale securities due to a decrease in the average balance of available-for-sale securities.

The net interest margin increased to 2.67% for the first six months of 2025 from 2.34% for the first six months of 2024, due to an increase in the average rate earned on interest-earnings assets, which increased to 4.83% for the first six months of 2025 from 4.59% for the first six months of 2024, and a decrease in the cost of funds, which decreased to 3.02% for the first six months of 2025 from 3.11% for the first six months of 2024.



Recapture of/Provision for Credit Losses resulted in a recapture of credit losses of $266 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses of $494 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This recapture was mainly due to the decrease in loans.

The Provision for Credit Losses was $423 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $754 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2024. There were no loan charge-offs recorded during the six months ended June 30, 2025 or 2024.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") increased to $8.6 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $8.1 million as of December 31, 2024. The Bank had four non-accrual loans at June 30, 2025 with an unpaid principal balance of $4.0 million. Credit quality remains strong with non-accrual loans as a percentage of total loans at 0.42% and non-performing assets to total assets of 0.36% despite the increase in non-accrual loans.



Non-interest Expense was $7.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of $242 thousand, or 3.3%. The increase was primarily due to increases of $224 thousand in professional services and $112 thousand in information services, partially offset by a $60 thousand decrease in supervisory costs and a $57 thousand decrease in compensation and benefits expense.

Non-interest Expense was $17.7 million for the first six months of 2025, compared to $15.1 million for the first six months of 2024, representing an increase of $2.6 million, or 17.4%. The increase was primarily due to a $1.9 million loss incurred from wire fraud, which will result in a gain if recovered, as well as an $830 thousand increase in compensation and benefits expense. The increase in compensation and benefits expense was primarily attributable to the addition of full-time employees during 2024 in various production and administrative positions as part of the Bank's efforts to expand its operational capabilities to grow its balance sheet. These increases were partially offset by a $485 thousand decrease in professional services expense.

Income Tax Expense was $257 thousand for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $146 thousand for the second quarter of 2024. The increase in tax expense reflected an increase of $437 thousand in pre-tax income between the two periods. The effective tax rate was 30.09% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 35.01% for the second quarter of 2024.

The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $435 thousand for the first six months of 2025 and income tax expense of $89 thousand for the first six months of 2024. The decrease in tax expense reflected a decrease of $1.9 million in pre-tax income between the two periods. The effective tax rate was 25.60% for the first six months of 2025, compared to 50.28% for the first six months of 2024.

Balance Sheet



Total Assets decreased by $76.3 million at June 30, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024, reflecting decreases in cash and cash equivalents of $31.9 million, securities available-for-sale of $25.9 million, net loans of $11.6 million and FHLB stock of $5.9 million. The reduction in securities available-for-sale was mainly due to maturities and paydowns, and the cash from the securities in addition to the cash on hand was used to reduce borrowings, leading to the decrease in stock held with FHLB.



Loans Held for Investment, Net of the ACL, decreased by $11.6 million to $957.3 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $968.9 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to loan payoffs and repayments.



Deposits increased by $53.5 million, or 7.2%, to $798.9 million at June 30, 2025, from $745.4 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in deposits was attributable to an increase of $67.7 million in certificates of deposit accounts, partially offset by decreases of $4.5 million in savings deposits, $3.5 million in Certificate of Deposit Registry Service ("CDARS") deposits (CDARS deposits are similar to ICS deposits, but involve certificates of deposit, instead of money market accounts), $3.3 million in liquid deposits (demand, interest checking, and money market accounts), and $2.9 million in Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS") deposits (ICS deposits are the Bank's money market deposit accounts in excess of FDIC insured limits whereby the Bank makes reciprocal arrangements for insurance with other banks). As of June 30, 2025, our uninsured deposits, including deposits from City First Bank and other affiliates, represented 35% of our total deposits, compared to 32% as of December 31, 2024. We leverage our long-standing partnership with IntraFi Deposit Solutions to offer deposit insurance for accounts exceeding the FDIC deposit insurance limit of $250,000.

Total Borrowings decreased by $129.1 million to $133.0 million at June 30, 2025, from $262.1 million at December 31, 2024, primarily due to a $135.3 million decrease in FHLB advances, partially offset by a $9.2 million increase in secured borrowings related to participation loans.

Asset Quality



Allowance for Credit Losses was 0.89% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2025, compared to 0.83% at December 31, 2024.

Nonperforming Assets were $4.4 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $264 thousand at December 31, 2024.

Capital



Stockholders' equity was $285.5 million, or 23.3% of the Company's total assets, at June 30, 2025, compared to $285.2 million, or 21.9% of the Company's total assets, at December 31, 2024.

Book Value per Share was $14.74 at June 30, 2025, compared to $14.82 at December 31, 2024. Capital ratios remain strong with a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 15.69% at June 30, 2025 compared to 13.96% at December 31,2024.

About Broadway Financial Corporation

Broadway Financial Corporation operates through its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, City First Bank, National Association, which is a leading mission-driven bank that serves low-to-moderate income communities within urban areas in Southern California and the Washington, D.C. market.

City First Bank offers a variety of commercial real estate loan products, services, and depository accounts that support investments in affordable housing, small businesses, and nonprofit community facilities located within low-to-moderate income neighborhoods. City First Bank is a Community Development Financial Institution, Minority Depository Institution, Certified B Corp, and a member of the Global Alliance of Banking on Values. The Bank and the City First network of nonprofits, City First Enterprises, Homes By CFE, and City First Foundation, represent the City First branded family of community development financial institutions, which offer a robust lending and deposit platform.

The following table sets forth the consolidated statements of financial condition as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.