Broadway Financial Corporation Announces Results Of Operations For Second Quarter 2025
|
BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Assets:
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 1,955
|
$ 2,255
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|
27,559
|
59,110
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
29,514
|
61,365
|
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $190,030 and $219,658)
|
177,977
|
203,862
|
Loans receivable held for investment, net of allowance of $8,582 and $8,103
|
957,293
|
968,861
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
5,109
|
5,001
|
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock
|
3,761
|
9,637
|
Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) stock
|
3,543
|
3,543
|
Office properties and equipment, net
|
8,721
|
8,899
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
3,343
|
3,321
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
8,268
|
8,803
|
Core deposit intangible, net
|
1,618
|
1,775
|
Goodwill
|
25,858
|
25,858
|
Other assets
|
2,387
|
2,786
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,227,392
|
$ 1,303,711
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
Deposits
|
$ 798,922
|
$ 745,399
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
63,786
|
66,610
|
Borrowings
|
69,217
|
195,532
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
9,712
|
10,794
|
Total liabilities
|
941,637
|
1,018,335
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
Non-Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred stock, Series C; authorized 150,000 shares at
June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; issued and outstanding 150,000 shares at
June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; liquidation value $1,000 per share
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
Common stock, Class A, $0.01 par value, voting; authorized 75,000,000 shares at
June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; issued 6,425,001 shares at June 30, 2025 and
6,349,455 shares at December 31, 2024; outstanding 6,097,773 shares at June 30, 2025
and 6,022,227 shares at December 31, 2024
|
64
|
63
|
Common stock, Class B, $0.01 par value, non-voting; authorized 15,000,000 shares at
June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; issued and outstanding 1,425,574 shares at
June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|
14
|
14
|
Common stock, Class C, $0.01 par value, non-voting; authorized 25,000,000 shares at
June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; issued and outstanding 1,672,562 at
June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|
17
|
17
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
143,266
|
142,902
|
Retained earnings
|
10,156
|
12,911
|
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) shares
|
(4,089)
|
(4,201)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|
(8,557)
|
(11,223)
|
Treasury stock-at cost, 327,228 shares at June 30, 2025 and at December 31, 2024
|
(5,326)
|
(5,326)
|
Total Broadway Financial Corporation and Subsidiary stockholders' equity
|
285,545
|
285,157
|
Non-controlling interest
|
210
|
219
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,227,392
|
$ 1,303,711
The following table sets forth the consolidated statements of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.
|
BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans receivable
|
$ 12,658
|
$ 12,179
|
$ 25,348
|
$ 23,308
|
Interest on available-for-sale securities
|
1,171
|
1,876
|
2,379
|
3,951
|
Other interest income
|
401
|
1,433
|
877
|
3,022
|
Total interest income
|
14,230
|
15,488
|
28,604
|
30,281
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on deposits
|
4,879
|
3,086
|
9,078
|
5,885
|
Interest on borrowings
|
1,596
|
4,484
|
3,726
|
8,954
|
Total interest expense
|
6,475
|
7,570
|
12,804
|
14,839
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
7,755
|
7,918
|
15,800
|
15,442
|
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses
|
(266)
|
494
|
423
|
754
|
Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses
|
8,021
|
7,424
|
15,377
|
14,688
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges
|
41
|
38
|
84
|
78
|
Grants
|
105
|
-
|
131
|
-
|
Other
|
209
|
235
|
428
|
501
|
Total non-interest income
|
355
|
273
|
643
|
579
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
4,412
|
4,469
|
9,696
|
8,866
|
Occupancy expense
|
485
|
432
|
1,025
|
867
|
Information services
|
775
|
663
|
1,480
|
1,370
|
Professional services
|
787
|
563
|
1,488
|
1,973
|
Advertising and promotional expense
|
61
|
63
|
107
|
91
|
Supervisory costs
|
156
|
216
|
349
|
393
|
Corporate insurance
|
66
|
64
|
133
|
125
|
Amortization of core deposit intangible
|
79
|
84
|
157
|
168
|
Operational loss
|
-
|
-
|
1,943
|
-
|
Other expense
|
701
|
726
|
1,341
|
1,237
|
Total non-interest expense
|
7,522
|
7,280
|
17,719
|
15,090
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
854
|
417
|
(1,699)
|
177
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
257
|
146
|
(435)
|
89
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 597
|
$ 271
|
$ (1,264)
|
$ 88
|
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest
|
(6)
|
2
|
(9)
|
(17)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Broadway Financial Corporation
|
$ 603
|
$ 269
|
$ (1,255)
|
$ 105
|
Less: Preferred stock dividends
|
750
|
-
|
1,500
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders
|
$ (147)
|
$ 269
|
$ (2,755)
|
$ 105
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) earnings per common share-basic
|
$ (0.02)
|
$ 0.03
|
$ (0.32)
|
$ 0.01
|
(Loss) earnings per common share-diluted
|
$ (0.02)
|
$ 0.03
|
$ (0.32)
|
$ 0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following tables set forth the average balances, average yields and costs for the periods indicated. All average balances are daily average balances. The yields set forth below include the effect of deferred loan fees, and discounts and premiums that are amortized or accreted to interest income or expense.
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
Average
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning deposits
|
$
|
24,132
|
|
$
|
266
|
|
4.42
|
%
|
$
|
88,294
|
|
$
|
1,189
|
|
5.42
|
%
|
Securities
|
|
182,351
|
|
|
1,171
|
|
2.58
|
%
|
276,457
|
|
|
1,876
|
|
2.73
|
%
|
Loans receivable (1)
|
|
968,028
|
|
|
12,658
|
|
5.24
|
%
|
943,072
|
|
|
12,179
|
|
5.19
|
%
|
FRB and FHLB stock (2)
|
|
7,473
|
|
|
135
|
|
7.25
|
%
|
13,835
|
|
|
244
|
|
7.09
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
1,181,984
|
|
$
|
14,230
|
|
4.83
|
%
|
1,321,658
|
|
$
|
15,488
|
|
4.71
|
%
|
Non-interest-earning assets
|
|
49,786
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53,207
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,231,770
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,375,165
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Money market deposits
|
$
|
133,930
|
|
$
|
336
|
|
1.01
|
%
|
$
|
274,915
|
|
$
|
1,623
|
|
2.37
|
%
|
Savings deposits
|
|
46,762
|
|
|
61
|
|
0.52
|
%
|
57,684
|
|
|
102
|
|
0.71
|
%
|
Interest checking and other demand deposits
|
|
251,146
|
|
|
1,975
|
|
3.15
|
%
|
73,853
|
|
|
166
|
|
0.90
|
%
|
Certificate accounts
|
|
270,424
|
|
|
2,507
|
|
3.72
|
%
|
163,237
|
|
|
1,195
|
|
2.94
|
%
|
Total deposits
|
|
702,262
|
|
|
4,879
|
|
2.79
|
%
|
569,689
|
|
|
3,086
|
|
2.18
|
%
|
Borrowings
|
|
72,962
|
|
|
710
|
|
3.90
|
%
|
209,261
|
|
|
2,593
|
|
4.98
|
%
|
Bank Term Funding Program borrowing
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
%
|
100,000
|
|
|
1,210
|
|
4.87
|
%
|
Other borrowings
|
|
69,722
|
|
|
886
|
|
5.10
|
%
|
74,523
|
|
|
681
|
|
3.68
|
%
|
Total borrowings
|
|
142,684
|
|
|
1,596
|
|
4.49
|
%
|
383,784
|
|
|
4,484
|
|
4.70
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
844,946
|
|
$
|
6,475
|
|
3.07
|
%
|
953,473
|
|
$
|
7,570
|
|
3.19
|
%
|
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
101,670
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
139,900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
285,154
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
281,792
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
1,231,770
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,375,165
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest rate spread (3)
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,755
|
|
1.76
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
7,918
|
|
1.52
|
%
|
Net interest rate margin (4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.63
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.41
|
%
|
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
139.89
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
138.62
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Amount includes non-accrual loans.
(2) FHLB is Federal Home Loan Bank.
|
(3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
|
(4) Net interest rate margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
Average
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning deposits
|
$
|
26,532
|
|
$
|
578
|
|
4.39
|
%
|
$
|
97,640
|
|
$
|
2,533
|
|
5.22
|
%
|
Securities
|
|
189,368
|
|
|
2,379
|
|
2.53
|
%
|
290,721
|
|
|
3,951
|
|
2.73
|
%
|
Loans receivable (1)
|
|
970,241
|
|
|
25,348
|
|
5.27
|
%
|
925,443
|
|
|
23,308
|
|
5.06
|
%
|
FRB and FHLB stock (2)
|
|
9,320
|
|
|
299
|
|
6.47
|
%
|
13,777
|
|
|
489
|
|
7.14
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
1,195,461
|
|
$
|
28,604
|
|
4.83
|
%
|
1,327,581
|
|
$
|
30,281
|
|
4.59
|
%
|
Non-interest-earning assets
|
|
50,061
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
51,988
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,245,512
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,379,569
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Money market deposits
|
$
|
126,557
|
|
$
|
593
|
|
0.94
|
%
|
$
|
272,290
|
|
$
|
3,065
|
|
2.26
|
%
|
Savings deposits
|
|
47,732
|
|
|
129
|
|
0.54
|
%
|
58,377
|
|
|
204
|
|
0.70
|
%
|
Interest checking and other demand deposits
|
|
253,384
|
|
|
3,886
|
|
3.09
|
%
|
78,772
|
|
|
311
|
|
0.79
|
%
|
Certificate accounts
|
|
247,498
|
|
|
4,470
|
|
3.64
|
%
|
164,319
|
|
|
2,305
|
|
2.82
|
%
|
Total deposits
|
|
675,171
|
|
|
9,078
|
|
2.71
|
%
|
573,758
|
|
|
5,885
|
|
2.06
|
%
|
FHLB advances
|
|
106,106
|
|
|
2,239
|
|
4.26
|
%
|
209,280
|
|
|
5,191
|
|
4.99
|
%
|
Bank Term Funding Program borrowing
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
%
|
100,000
|
|
|
2,413
|
|
4.85
|
%
|
Other borrowings
|
|
73,237
|
|
|
1,487
|
|
4.09
|
%
|
76,688
|
|
|
1,350
|
|
3.45
|
%
|
Total borrowings
|
|
179,343
|
|
|
3,726
|
|
4.19
|
%
|
385,968
|
|
|
8,954
|
|
4.67
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
854,514
|
|
$
|
12,804
|
|
3.02
|
%
|
959,726
|
|
$
|
14,839
|
|
3.11
|
%
|
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
105,111
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
138,012
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
285,887
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
281,831
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
1,245,512
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,379,569
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest rate spread (3)
|
|
|
|
$
|
15,800
|
|
1.80
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
15,442
|
|
1.48
|
%
|
Net interest rate margin (4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.67
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.34
|
%
|
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
139.90
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
138.33
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Amount includes non-accrual loans.
|
(2)
|
FHLB is Federal Home Loan Bank.
|
(3)
|
Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
|
(4)
|
Net interest rate margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|
BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
|
|
Selected Financial Data and Ratios (Unaudited)
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance Sheets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total gross loans
|
|
965,875
|
|
980,005
|
|
|
976,964
|
|
975,315
|
|
946,840
|
|
965,785
|
|
946,840
|
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
|
8,582
|
|
8,774
|
|
|
8,103
|
|
8,527
|
|
8,104
|
|
8,582
|
|
8,104
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
177,977
|
|
185,938
|
|
|
203,862
|
|
238,489
|
|
261,454
|
|
177,977
|
|
261,454
|
|
Total assets
|
|
1,227,392
|
|
1,238,019
|
|
|
1,303,711
|
|
1,373,055
|
|
1,367,290
|
|
1,227,392
|
|
1,367,290
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
798,922
|
|
776,543
|
|
|
745,399
|
|
672,248
|
|
687,369
|
|
798,922
|
|
687,369
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
285,545
|
|
284,581
|
|
|
285,157
|
|
286,392
|
|
282,293
|
|
285,545
|
|
282,293
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profitability:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
14,230
|
|
14,374
|
|
|
15,762
|
|
16,166
|
|
15,488
|
|
28,604
|
|
30,281
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
6,475
|
|
6,329
|
|
|
7,765
|
|
7,836
|
|
7,570
|
|
12,804
|
|
14,839
|
Net interest income
|
|
7,755
|
|
8,045
|
|
|
7,997
|
|
8,330
|
|
7,918
|
|
15,800
|
|
15,442
|
|
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses
|
|
(266)
|
|
689
|
|
|
(489)
|
|
399
|
|
494
|
|
423
|
|
754
|
|
Non-interest income
|
|
355
|
|
288
|
|
|
560
|
|
416
|
|
273
|
|
643
|
|
579
|
|
Non-interest expenses
|
|
7,522
|
|
10,197
|
|
|
7,210
|
|
7,594
|
|
7,280
|
|
17,719
|
|
15,090
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
854
|
|
(2,553)
|
|
|
1,836
|
|
753
|
|
417
|
|
(1,699)
|
|
177
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
257
|
|
(692)
|
|
|
516
|
|
209
|
|
146
|
|
(435)
|
|
89
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
597
|
|
(1,861)
|
|
|
1,320
|
|
544
|
|
271
|
|
(1,264)
|
|
88
|
|
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
(6)
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
20
|
|
22
|
|
2
|
|
(9)
|
|
(17)
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Broadway Financial Corporation
|
|
603
|
|
(1,858)
|
|
|
1,300
|
|
522
|
|
269
|
|
(1,255)
|
|
105
|
|
Less: Preferred stock dividends
|
|
750
|
|
750
|
|
|
750
|
|
750
|
|
-
|
|
1,500
|
|
-
|
|
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders
|
|
(147)
|
|
(2,608)
|
|
|
550
|
|
(228)
|
|
269
|
|
(2,755)
|
|
105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Performance:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets (annualized)
|
|
(0.05 %)
|
|
(0.84 %)
|
|
|
0.16 %
|
|
(0.07 %)
|
|
0.08 %
|
|
(0.45 %)
|
|
0.02 %
|
|
Return on average equity (annualized)
|
|
(0.21 %)
|
|
(3.69 %)
|
|
|
0.77 %
|
|
(0.32 %)
|
|
0.38 %
|
|
(1.94 %)
|
|
0.08 %
|
|
Net interest margin
|
|
2.63 %
|
|
2.70 %
|
|
|
2.42 %
|
|
2.49 %
|
|
2.41 %
|
|
2.67 %
|
|
2.34 %
|
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
92.75 %
|
|
122.37 %
|
|
|
84.26 %
|
|
86.83 %
|
|
88.88 %
|
|
107.76 %
|
|
94.19 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per share
|
|
14.74
|
|
14.58
|
|
|
14.82
|
|
14.97
|
|
14.49
|
|
14.74
|
|
14.49
|
|
Weighted average common shares (basic)
|
|
8,622,891
|
|
8,547,460
|
|
|
8,459,460
|
|
8,520,730
|
|
8,394,367
|
|
8,557,745
|
|
8,308,359
|
|
Weighted average common shares (diluted)
|
|
8,622,891
|
|
8,547,460
|
|
|
8,638,660
|
|
8,684,296
|
|
8,596,985
|
|
8,557,745
|
|
8,513,262
|
|
Common shares outstanding at end of period
|
|
9,195,909
|
|
9,231,180
|
|
|
9,120,363
|
|
9,112,777
|
|
9,131,979
|
|
9,195,909
|
|
9,131,979
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Measures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans to assets
|
|
78.69 %
|
|
79.16 %
|
|
|
74.94 %
|
|
71.03 %
|
|
69.25 %
|
|
78.69 %
|
|
69.25 %
|
|
Loans to deposits
|
|
120.90 %
|
|
126.20 %
|
|
|
131.07 %
|
|
145.08 %
|
|
137.75 %
|
|
120.90 %
|
|
137.75 %
|
|
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|
|
0.89 %
|
|
0.90 %
|
|
|
0.83 %
|
|
0.87 %
|
|
0.86 %
|
|
0.89 %
|
|
0.86 %
|
|
Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans
|
|
192.98 %
|
|
1020.23 %
|
|
|
3069.32 %
|
|
2930.24 %
|
|
2470.73 %
|
|
192.98 %
|
|
2470.73 %
|
|
Non-accrual loans to total loans
|
|
0.42 %
|
|
0.09 %
|
|
|
0.03 %
|
|
0.03 %
|
|
0.03 %
|
|
0.42 %
|
|
0.03 %
|
|
Nonperforming loans to total assets
|
|
0.36 %
|
|
0.07 %
|
|
|
0.02 %
|
|
0.02 %
|
|
0.02 %
|
|
0.36 %
|
|
0.02 %
|
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) to average total loans
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Balance Sheets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total loans
|
|
968,028
|
|
972,479
|
|
|
976,873
|
|
963,849
|
|
943,072
|
|
970,241
|
|
925,443
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
182,351
|
|
196,463
|
|
|
222,879
|
|
248,833
|
|
276,457
|
|
189,368
|
|
290,721
|
|
Total assets
|
|
1,231,770
|
|
1,259,448
|
|
|
1,363,572
|
|
1,382,066
|
|
1,375,165
|
|
1,245,512
|
|
1,379,569
|
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
702,262
|
|
647,777
|
|
|
622,217
|
|
570,512
|
|
569,689
|
|
675,171
|
|
573,758
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
285,154
|
|
286,629
|
|
|
285,775
|
|
284,343
|
|
281,792
|
|
285,887
|
|
281,831
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
