Federated Hermes, Inc. Reports Record Assets Under Management With Second Quarter 2025 Earnings



Total assets under management reach a record $845.7 billion

MDT strategies reach $23.2 billion, up $6.4 billion from Q1 2025 and up $8.9 billion YTD

Q2 2025 earnings per diluted share of $1.16 Board declares $0.34 per share dividend and authorizes new share repurchase program

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI ), a global leader in active investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $1.16 for Q2 2025, compared to $0.20 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $91.0 million for Q2 2025, compared to $21.0 million for Q2 2024. Federated Hermes' Q2 2024 results included a $66.3 million non-cash expense, or ($0.76) per diluted share, related to the impairment of an indefinite-lived intangible asset.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $845.7 billion at June 30, 2025, up $63.0 billion or 8% from $782.7 billion at June 30, 2024 and up $5.9 billion or 1% from $839.8 billion at March 31, 2025. Total average managed assets for Q2 2025 were $837.3 billion, up $57.7 billion or 7% from $779.6 billion for Q2 2024 and down $5.9 billion or 1% from $843.2 billion for Q1 2025.

"In the second quarter, we saw continued interest in our broad suite of MDT equity and alternative quantitative investment solutions, which deploy a disciplined, repeatable process that is based on fundamental and technical factors and offers the opportunity for outperformance," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Investors with interest in capital preservation and liquidity helped drive demand for our microshort and ultrashort funds, which are a step further out the yield curve and pursue higher yields than money market strategies. Also, ETF and collective investment trust offerings were among our quarterly leaders in net sales. We will continue to strategically introduce complementary offerings of our most popular investment strategies."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.34 per share. The dividend is payable on Aug 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of Aug 8, 2025. During Q2 2025, Federated Hermes purchased 1,547,182 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $64.5 million. The board of directors also authorized its 18th share repurchase program, allowing the buyback of up to an additional 5 million shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock in the open market with no expiration date. The repurchased stock is to be held in treasury for employee share-based compensation plans, potential acquisitions and other corporate activities. The company's existing 5 million share repurchase program, approved in October 2024, has approximately 1.1 million shares remaining.

Equity assets were $89.0 billion at June 30, 2025, up $11.1 billion or 14% from $77.9 billion at June 30, 2024 and up $8.1 billion or 10% from $80.9 billion at March 31, 2025. Top-selling equity funds during Q2 2025 on a net basis were Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Collective Investment Fund, Federated Hermes MDT All Cap Core Fund, Federated Hermes Asia ex-Japan Equity Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund.

Fixed-income assets were $98.7 billion at June 30, 2025, up $3.4 billion or 4% from $95.3 billion at June 30, 2024 and down $0.8 billion from $99.5 billion at March 31, 2025. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q2 2025 on a net basis included Federated Hermes Conservative Municipal Microshort Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF, Federated Hermes Ultrashort Bond Fund and Federated Hermes Conservative Microshort Fund.

Alternative/private markets assets were $20.7 billion at June 30, 2025, up $0.6 billion or 3% from $20.1 billion at June 30, 2024 and up $1.3 billion or 7% from $19.4 billion at March 31, 2025.

Money market assets were $634.4 billion at June 30, 2025, up $47.8 billion or 8% from $586.6 billion at June 30, 2024 and down $2.7 billion from $637.1 billion at March 31, 2025. Money market fund assets were a record $468.0 billion at June 30, 2025, up $42.4 billion or 10% from $425.6 billion at June 30, 2024 and up $3.1 billion or 1% from $464.9 billion at March 31, 2025.

Financial Summary

Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024

Revenue increased $22.3 million or 6% primarily due to an increase in revenue resulting from higher average money market and equity assets.

During Q2 2025, Federated Hermes derived 53% of its revenue from money market assets, 46% from long-term assets (28% from equity, 12% from fixed-income, and 6% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset) and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses decreased $54.1 million or 15% primarily due to lower intangible asset related expense due to the Q2 2024 impairment of an intangible asset associated with the 2018 acquisition of Federated Hermes Limited, and a decrease in Other expense of $7.2 million primarily due to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. These decreases were partially offset by a $14.1 million increase in compensation and related expense related to higher incentive compensation and a $5.9 million increase in distribution expenses resulting primarily from higher average managed money market fund assets.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $11.8 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in Q2 2025.

Q2 2025 vs. Q1 2025

Revenue increased $1.3 million primarily due to one more day in Q2 2025. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in performance fees.

Operating expenses increased $16.0 million or 5% primarily due to a $12.3 million increase in Other expense resulting from a Q1 2025 value added tax (VAT) refund received related to amended VAT filings in the U.K.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $9.5 million primarily due to a larger increase in the market value of investments in Q2 2025 as compared to the increase in the market value of the investments in Q1 2025.

YTD 2025 vs. YTD 2024

Revenue increased $49.4 million or 6% primarily due to an increase in revenue from higher average money market and equity assets and an increase in performance fees.

For the first half of 2025, Federated Hermes derived 53% of its revenue from money market assets, 46% from long-term assets (28% from equity assets, 12% from fixed-income assets and 6% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses decreased $60.1 million or 9% primarily due to lower intangible asset related expense due to the Q2 2024 impairment charge and a $27.3 million decrease in Other expense resulting from the VAT refund received and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. These decreases were offset by a $20.8 million increase in compensation and related expense primarily related to higher incentive compensation and a $10.1 million increase in distribution expenses resulting primarily from higher average managed money market fund assets.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $10.6 million primarily due to a larger increase in the market value of investments in the first six months of 2025 compared to the increase in the market value of investments for the same period in 2024.

Earnings call information

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the About section of FederatedHermes/us at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Aug. 1, 2025. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 52682. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes/us for one year.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active investment management, with $845.7 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 10,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers, the top 8% of money market fund managers and the top 12% of fixed-income fund managers2 in the industry. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 10th-largest manager of model-delivered separately managed accounts3. For more information, including an analyst presentation, which is updated periodically, visit FederatedHermes/us .

1) As of June 30, 2025.

2) Morningstar, June 30, 2025. Based on U.S. fund flows rankings.

3) Money Management Institute/Cerulli,Q1 2025.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.

