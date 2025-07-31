Clarus Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
|CLARUS CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash
|$
|28,474
|$
|45,359
|Accounts receivable, less allowance for
|credit losses of $1,146 and $1,271
|37,963
|43,678
|Inventories
|91,527
|82,278
|Prepaid and other current assets
|6,770
|5,555
|Income tax receivable
|1,863
|910
|Assets held for sale
|9,330
|-
|Total current assets
|175,927
|177,780
|Property and equipment, net
|18,247
|17,606
|Other intangible assets, net
|27,570
|31,516
|Indefinite-lived intangible assets
|45,022
|46,750
|Goodwill
|3,804
|3,804
|Deferred income taxes
|35
|36
|Other long-term assets
|15,905
|16,602
|Total assets
|$
|286,510
|$
|294,094
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|9,068
|$
|11,873
|Accrued liabilities
|26,629
|22,276
|Current portion of long-term debt
|1,949
|1,888
|Liabilities held for sale
|980
|-
|Total current liabilities
|38,626
|36,037
|Deferred income taxes
|10,867
|12,210
|Other long-term liabilities
|11,897
|12,754
|Total liabilities
|61,390
|61,001
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 5,000 shares authorized; none issued
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 43,054 and 43,004 issued and 38,402 and 38,362 outstanding, respectively
|4
|4
|Additional paid in capital
|700,616
|697,592
|Accumulated deficit
|(422,455
|)
|(406,857
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(33,156
|)
|(33,114
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(19,889
|)
|(24,532
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|225,120
|233,093
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|286,510
|$
|294,094
|CLARUS CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Sales
|Domestic sales
|$
|24,724
|$
|22,934
|International sales
|30,523
|33,550
|Total sales
|55,247
|56,484
|Cost of goods sold
|35,567
|36,078
|Gross profit
|19,680
|20,406
|Operating expenses
|Selling, general and administrative
|26,910
|28,081
|Restructuring charges
|161
|161
|Transaction costs
|108
|27
|Contingent consideration benefit
|-
|(125
|)
|Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses
|1,837
|399
|Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets
|1,565
|-
|Total operating expenses
|30,581
|28,543
|Operating loss
|(10,901
|)
|(8,137
|)
|Other income
|Interest income, net
|153
|455
|Other, net
|1,483
|414
|Total other income, net
|1,636
|869
|Loss before income tax
|(9,265
|)
|(7,268
|)
|Income tax benefit
|(831
|)
|(1,775
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(8,434
|)
|$
|(5,493
|)
|Net loss per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|Diluted
|(0.22
|)
|(0.14
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|38,402
|38,297
|Diluted
|38,402
|38,297
|CLARUS CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Sales
|Domestic sales
|$
|49,533
|$
|51,218
|International sales
|66,147
|74,577
|Total sales
|115,680
|125,795
|Cost of goods sold
|75,206
|80,538
|Gross profit
|40,474
|45,257
|Operating expenses
|Selling, general and administrative
|53,526
|56,296
|Restructuring charges
|334
|531
|Transaction costs
|250
|65
|Contingent consideration benefit
|-
|(125
|)
|Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses
|2,462
|3,401
|Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets
|1,565
|-
|Total operating expenses
|58,137
|60,168
|Operating loss
|(17,663
|)
|(14,911
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Interest income, net
|410
|825
|Other, net
|1,942
|(495
|)
|Total other income, net
|2,352
|330
|Loss before income tax
|(15,311
|)
|(14,581
|)
|Income tax benefit
|(1,633
|)
|(2,626
|)
|Loss from continuing operations
|(13,678
|)
|(11,955
|)
|Discontinued operations, net of tax
|-
|28,346
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(13,678
|)
|$
|16,391
|Loss from continuing operations per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.36
|)
|$
|(0.31
|)
|Diluted
|(0.36
|)
|(0.31
|)
|Net (loss) income per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.36
|)
|$
|0.43
|Diluted
|(0.36
|)
|0.43
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|38,384
|38,253
|Diluted
|38,384
|38,253
|CLARUS CORPORATION
|RECONCILIATION FROM GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT
|AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Sales
|$
|55,247
|Sales
|$
|56,484
|Gross profit as reported
|$
|19,680
|Gross profit as reported
|$
|20,406
|Plus impact of other inventory reserves
|490
|Plus impact of PFAS and other inventory reserves
|716
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|20,170
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|21,122
|Gross margin as reported
|35.6
|%
|Gross margin as reported
|36.1
|%
|Adjusted gross margin
|36.5
|%
|Adjusted gross margin
|37.4
|%
|SIX MONTHS ENDED
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Sales
|$
|115,680
|Sales
|$
|125,795
|Gross profit as reported
|$
|40,474
|Gross profit as reported
|$
|45,257
|Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment
|120
|Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment
|-
|Plus impact of other inventory reserves
|490
|Plus impact of PFAS and other inventory reserves
|1,445
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|41,084
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|46,702
|Gross margin as reported
|35.0
|%
|Gross margin as reported
|36.0
|%
|Adjusted gross margin
|35.5
|%
|Adjusted gross margin
|37.1
|%
|CLARUS CORPORATION
| RECONCILIATION FROM NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED NET LOSS AND RELATED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
| Total
sales
| Gross
profit
| Operating
expenses
| Income tax
benefit
| Tax
rate
| Net
loss
| Diluted
EPS (1)
|As reported
|$
|55,247
|$
|19,680
|$
|30,581
|$
|(831
|)
|(9.0
|)%
|$
|(8,434
|)
|$
|(0.22
|)
|Amortization of intangibles
|-
|-
|(2,213
|)
|217
|1,996
|Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets
|-
|-
|(1,565
|)
|-
|1,565
|Restructuring charges
|-
|-
|(161
|)
|16
|145
|Transaction costs
|-
|-
|(108
|)
|10
|98
|Other inventory reserves
|-
|490
|-
|57
|433
|Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses
|-
|-
|(1,837
|)
|201
|1,636
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|(1,554
|)
|57
|1,497
|As adjusted
|$
|55,247
|$
|20,170
|$
|23,143
|$
|(273
|)
|20.4
|%
|$
|(1,064
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|(1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to net loss. Reported net loss per share and adjusted net loss per share are both calculated based on 38,402 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock.
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
| Total
sales
| Gross
profit
| Operating
expenses
| Income tax
benefit
| Tax
rate
| Net
loss
| Diluted
EPS (1)
|As reported
|$
|56,484
|$
|20,406
|$
|28,543
|$
|(1,775
|)
|(24.4
|)%
|$
|(5,493
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|Amortization of intangibles
|-
|-
|(2,451
|)
|265
|2,186
|Restructuring charges
|-
|-
|(161
|)
|37
|124
|Transaction costs
|-
|-
|(27
|)
|6
|21
|Contingent consideration benefit
|-
|-
|125
|(38
|)
|(87
|)
|PFAS and other inventory reserves
|-
|716
|-
|146
|570
|Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses
|-
|-
|(399
|)
|152
|247
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|(1,528
|)
|306
|1,222
|As adjusted
|$
|56,484
|$
|21,122
|$
|24,102
|$
|(901
|)
|42.7
|%
|$
|(1,210
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|(1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to net loss. Reported net loss per share and adjusted net loss per share are both calculated based on 38,297 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock.
|CLARUS CORPORATION
| RECONCILIATION FROM LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND RELATED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
| Total
sales
| Gross
profit
| Operating
expenses
| Income tax
benefit
| Tax
rate
| Loss from
continuing operations
| Diluted
EPS (1)
|As reported
|$
|115,680
|$
|40,474
|$
|58,137
|$
|(1,633
|)
|(10.7
|)%
|$
|(13,678
|)
|$
|(0.36
|)
|Amortization of intangibles
|-
|-
|(4,437
|)
|512
|3,925
|Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets
|-
|-
|(1,565
|)
|-
|1,565
|Disposal of internally developed software
|-
|-
|(365
|)
|48
|317
|Restructuring charges
|-
|-
|(334
|)
|39
|295
|Transaction costs
|-
|-
|(250
|)
|29
|221
|Inventory fair value of purchase accounting
|-
|120
|-
|16
|104
|Other inventory reserves
|-
|490
|-
|57
|433
|Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses
|-
|-
|(2,462
|)
|284
|2,178
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|(3,023
|)
|105
|2,918
|As adjusted
|$
|115,680
|$
|41,084
|$
|45,701
|$
|(543
|)
|24.0
|%
|$
|(1,722
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|(1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to the loss from continuing operations. Reported loss from continuing operations per share and adjusted loss from continuing operations per share are both calculated based on 38,384 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock.
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
| Total
sales
| Gross
profit
| Operating
expenses
| Income tax
benefit
| Tax
rate
| Loss from
continuing operations
| Diluted
EPS (1)
|As reported
|$
|125,795
|$
|45,257
|$
|60,168
|$
|(2,626
|)
|(18.0
|)%
|$
|(11,955
|)
|$
|(0.31
|)
|Amortization of intangibles
|-
|-
|(4,900
|)
|882
|4,018
|Restructuring charges
|-
|-
|(531
|)
|96
|435
|Transaction costs
|-
|-
|(65
|)
|12
|53
|Contingent consideration benefit
|-
|-
|125
|(38
|)
|(87
|)
|PFAS and other inventory reserves
|-
|1,445
|-
|260
|1,185
|Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses
|-
|-
|(3,401
|)
|613
|2,788
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|(2,706
|)
|487
|2,219
|As adjusted
|$
|125,795
|$
|46,702
|$
|48,690
|$
|(314
|)
|18.9
|%
|$
|(1,344
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|(1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to the loss from continuing operations. Reported loss from continuing operations per share and adjusted loss from continuing operations per share are both calculated based on 38,253 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock.
|CLARUS CORPORATION
| RECONCILIATION FROM OPERATING LOSS TO EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION, AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA), EBITDA MARGIN, ADJUSTED EBITDA, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
|Outdoor Segment
|Adventure Segment
|Corporate Costs
|Total
|Outdoor Segment
|Adventure Segment
|Corporate Costs
|Total
|Operating loss
|$
|(4,242
|)
|$
|(2,203
|)
|$
|(4,456
|)
|$
|(10,901
|)
|$
|(2,397
|)
|$
|(1,267
|)
|$
|(4,473
|)
|$
|(8,137
|)
|Depreciation
|534
|343
|-
|877
|661
|384
|-
|1,045
|Amortization of intangibles
|245
|1,968
|-
|2,213
|285
|2,166
|-
|2,451
|EBITDA
|(3,463
|)
|108
|(4,456
|)
|(7,811
|)
|(1,451
|)
|1,283
|(4,473
|)
|(4,641
|)
|Restructuring charges
|(42
|)
|203
|-
|161
|146
|15
|-
|161
|Transaction costs
|86
|-
|22
|108
|-
|-
|27
|27
|Contingent consideration benefit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(125
|)
|-
|(125
|)
|Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses
|1,150
|-
|687
|1,837
|180
|-
|219
|399
|Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets
|1,565
|-
|-
|1,565
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|1,554
|1,554
|-
|-
|1,528
|1,528
|PFAS and other inventory reserves
|490
|-
|-
|490
|716
|-
|-
|716
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(214
|)
|$
|311
|$
|(2,193
|)
|$
|(2,096
|)
|$
|(409
|)
|$
|1,173
|$
|(2,699
|)
|$
|(1,935
|)
|Sales
|$
|36,661
|$
|18,586
|$
|-
|$
|55,247
|36,187
|20,297
|-
|56,484
|EBITDA margin
|(9.4
|)%
|0.6
|%
|(14.1
|)%
|(4.0
|)%
|6.3
|%
|(8.2
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|(0.6
|)%
|1.7
|%
|(3.8
|)%
|(1.1
|)%
|5.8
|%
|(3.4
|)%
|CLARUS CORPORATION
| RECONCILIATION FROM OPERATING LOSS TO EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION, AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA), EBITDA MARGIN, ADJUSTED EBITDA, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
|(In thousands)
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
|Outdoor Segment
|Adventure Segment
|Corporate Costs
|Total
|Outdoor Segment
|Adventure Segment
|Corporate Costs
|Total
|Operating loss
|$
|(4,120
|)
|$
|(5,257
|)
|$
|(8,286
|)
|$
|(17,663
|)
|$
|(4,106
|)
|$
|(2,037
|)
|$
|(8,768
|)
|$
|(14,911
|)
|Depreciation
|1,040
|720
|-
|1,760
|1,334
|737
|-
|2,071
|Amortization of intangibles
|528
|3,909
|-
|4,437
|571
|4,329
|-
|4,900
|EBITDA
|(2,552
|)
|(628
|)
|(8,286
|)
|(11,466
|)
|(2,201
|)
|3,029
|(8,768
|)
|(7,940
|)
|Restructuring charges
|131
|203
|-
|334
|370
|161
|-
|531
|Transaction costs
|156
|40
|54
|250
|-
|-
|65
|65
|Contingent consideration benefit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(125
|)
|-
|(125
|)
|Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses
|1,728
|-
|734
|2,462
|2,885
|-
|516
|3,401
|Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets
|1,565
|-
|-
|1,565
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Disposal of internally developed software
|-
|365
|-
|365
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|3,023
|3,023
|-
|-
|2,706
|2,706
|Inventory fair value of purchase accounting
|-
|120
|-
|120
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PFAS and other inventory reserves
|490
|-
|-
|490
|1,445
|-
|-
|1,445
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|1,518
|$
|100
|$
|(4,475
|)
|$
|(2,857
|)
|$
|2,499
|$
|3,065
|$
|(5,481
|)
|$
|83
|Sales
|$
|80,984
|$
|34,696
|$
|-
|$
|115,680
|83,209
|42,586
|-
|125,795
|EBITDA margin
|(3.2
|)%
|(1.8
|)%
|(9.9
|)%
|(2.6
|)%
|7.1
|%
|(6.3
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|1.9
|%
|0.3
|%
|(2.5
|)%
|3.0
|%
|7.2
|%
|0.1
|%
